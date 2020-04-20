What I buy is essential to me
In response to Peter Rutherford’s article: It bothers me that this man has nothing better to do in his spare time than going to the parking lot spying on me and the stuff I buy. This does not get me on his side.
The stuff I buy is very essential to me.
Jack Peart
Wenatchee
Getting back to our lives
After reading another article by someone whining about how they feel their Constitutional rights have been infringed upon because a gun store isn’t currently considered an essential business; churches have been asked not to gather together; and how (according to them) it’s illegal for the government to ask we stay home, I would like to say “get over yourself.”
While you are complaining about how your rights are being denied by the government — even temporarily — the rest of us are trying the best we can to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
This may be news to you but the coronavirus has never heard of the Constitution and as far as it is concerned you have no rights. That is why right now we have had to rely on people like Inslee and other governors trying to keep those in their states alive without overwhelming our hospitals and medical community.
I’m sure none of them ever dreamed of having to make the kinds of decisions they’ve had to make that will affect the entire state and try to do it fast enough to stay ahead of the virus, if possible.
Unlike Trump, I’m sure Inslee hasn’t made any of his decisions out of spite or to be vindictive toward any individual and/or group.
We are all in this together and the quickest way to get back to some kind of normalcy is to stay safe at home. Right now a lot of people have been thrown into situations beyond their control, so the sooner those suffering from the “me, myself and I” mentality get over it and do what everyone else has been asked to do, the sooner we can all get back to our lives.
I’m hoping that means our favorite restaurants and businesses open back up and we are able to get together again without worrying about getting sick.
In the meantime, our community heroes (medical, police, pharmacists, and more) and those working in essential businesses, could use our thoughts, prayers and common sense. They have all earned the right to go home healthy at the end of the day.
Teresa Jahnke
Malaga
Construction restart hurts COVID-19 efforts
Douglas County commissioners signed a proclamation to allow residential construction to continue.
I am very worried about this kind of policy reinvigorating the spread of COVID-19. Our peak is estimated at being three weeks behind that of the west side of the state, if we maintain what has been established and has proven effective.
Construction injuries and lack of social distancing on job sites will impact our already taxed/burdened health system. Our grocery, public, and first-responder workers deserve better. I’m appalled that it was even considered, let alone granted by those in charge of protecting the many — not the few.
It’s one thing to allow the building of low-income, affordable housing to those in need — those homeless who are the most vulnerable to COVID-19 and financial difficulties. It’s another to see a complete lack of regard for the safety and security of our frontline, essential workers by those that are non-essential.
Who enforces the proclamation? Our police force that is struggling with rising domestic abuse and COVID-19 related calls? What about our youth? Many are isolated and struggling emotionally!
Yet, they stay home. COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate — it could care less if you’re a Republican, Democrat, or up for re-election. This proclamation is an insult to every constituent, regardless of circumstance.
Nanine Carter
East Wenatchee