Listen to the governor on COVID-19
When all you experts on COVID-19 show me your credentials that you were in charge of the safety of 7.5 million people, I might start listening to you.
Otherwise, it might be smart to listen to the duly elected governor in the meantime.
Might also help to have quite a bit of medical knowledge in your background also. Talk as usual is cheap.
Rick Holt
East Wenatchee
Thanks, Ken Neher: Keep the columns coming
I just wanted to thank you for publishing the “Senior Moments” column by Ken Neher, Garden Terrace/executive director.
I look forward to his weekly articles because they are refreshing; and hope if ever I find myself in a long-term senior living facility like Garden Terrace, that the director has a sense of humor about life as Ken does. I especially laughed at his “Sequences” article from last week. My brother just retired from a senior living facility on the west side of the state and clipped out the article and had to send to him as I know he could relate to the same situation.
Thanks Ken! Keep the articles (and smiles) coming.
Betty Hendergart
East Wenatchee
Piccirillo’s COVID-19 column was poorly reasoned
Thank you for publishing the common-sense, nonpartisan letter from the Chelan/Douglas County Democratic leaders on the same page as Steve Piccirillo’s poorly reasoned anti-government screed.
It is not the Democrats who have made mask-wearing partisan. Not wearing a mask has been promoted by Fox News and other right-wing media (and many Republican leaders) as a way to support Donald Trump — who in his “wisdom” has refused to wear one.
You cannot know that you have not been infected by the coronavirus without being tested, and the tests are not 100% accurate — and are still nearly impossible to get. They produce both false negatives and false positives. You could have tested negative yesterday and test positive today (as even the president awkwardly pointed out when a White
House staffer tested positive).
With this virus, a person can be sick without feeling it. Apparently, Steve Piccirillo does not understand this medical fact. Asymptomatic (but still “sick”) people can be spreaders.
The mask is to protect others from your viral particles — whether or not you know that you harbor them.
It is government’s job to protect citizens from those who might harm them — hence the mandates to wear masks in public.
Jody Marquardt
East Wenatchee
COVID-19: We’re all figuring this out together
These are my thoughts as a gym owner in Wenatchee.
The new guidelines have come out for phase progression in Washington. The positive case count limit has been upped to 25 per 100k.
Currently, Chelan County sits at 31 cases per 100k as of the 28th of May. There are also testing capability requirements that I am unsure of how we stack up against in Chelan County. So, it will be most likely at minimum another 2 weeks before I can open my business without threat of $10,000 fines from Department of Labor and Industries.
I think these guidelines are fair (albeit slow) and are showing a willingness to accept greater risk from our state opening back up.
It falls on us as a local community to take proactive steps in reaching these numbers. We cannot allow ourselves to be divided by partisan politics and continue to struggle in reaching these minimum acceptable thresholds for phase progression.
Every day, we waste fighting and belly-aching is another day our local economy suffers. Our family members and friends that own local businesses are suffering and the responsibility lies on all of us to get our valley, our home, back. We need to take responsibility of our local community and use the tools of social distancing, PPE, and behavior changes that we have been provided with to lower our rates of infection.
Every time we fail to adhere to safety precautions that prevent the spread of this virus, we condemn local businesses to stay closed that much longer. We have to seize this opportunity for phase progression with newfound fervor and become the change needed to get our local community open at full scale again.
It still is a real punch in the gut that I continue to have to wait to open but I will take yet another blow to my business in stride. We’re all figuring this out together and I hope everyone continues to support our local businesses that can be open in whatever format they can. I believe in our community and the progress we can make together.
David Osborn
Wenatchee
The buck never stops at this president’s desk
At the risk of beating a dead horse, I would like to respectfully respond to the May 14 letter that took me to task concerning a May 6 letter which I thought accurately portrayed the
President’s tardy response to the Coronavirus.
The letter uses a quote President Trump made during a Fox News interview, “Biden called me racist because I closed travel from China to America.” It’s true, Biden did say the President can be hysterical and xenophobic around the time of the China travel ban, but only because Trump called the COVID-19 virus the Chinese Virus. Fact checkers call this Trump statement mostly false. All politicians make off the cuff careless statements and twist the truth into a pretzel from time to time, but the skill and frequency with which Trump manipulates his opponent’s words, facts and truth is unprecedented.
Then, the statement that “many Americans fail to save for bad times,” oozes contempt for people who work hard but barely make enough for basic necessities — let alone a savings account. And yes, Pelosi went to Chinatown to support maligned Chinese-Americans who were being blamed for COVID-19. In the past, standing up for a targeted minority was considered good leadership and a virtue.
The letter states, “how can you test before you know what to test for?” German scientists had a diagnostic test for the virus ready on Jan. 16, 2020, our CDC chose not to use their test. More wasted time. Early requests made to administration officials to build up supplies of masks were met with deaf ears and by the way medical supplies in federal stockpiles are supposed to be replenished constantly. Three wasted years.
Pointing out what this person or that group said or did doesn’t absolve the president of his actions, inactions or words — the buck never stops at this President’s desk.
Good people may believe the president is unfairly maligned, but other good people believe trying to defend the president’s leadership and character is like spitting into the wind and his leadership during our current national turmoil hasn’t changed that opinion.
Connie Fliegel
Quincy