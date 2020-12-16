Pandemic article was unfair to Trump
A purposely ominous piece was highlighted in your Wednesday, Nov. 25 edition under the heading Coronavirus: “U.S. hits highest death toll since May with hospitals already full”, by Daniel Trotta of Reuters.
After emphasizing America’s failures casting a shadow over the holiday season, it is noted that help may be on the way with promising vaccines due to Operation Warp Speed, planning to distribute 40 million doses by the end of the year.
Trotta touts that President-elect Joe Biden promises to make fighting the pandemic his top priority and he’ll have the help of Dr. Fauci. Trotta concludes his piece with the note that outgoing President Donald Trump has remained largely silent on the subject, making a brief appearance Tuesday to talk about the stock market.
So was Operation Warp Speed immaculately conceived?
Did President Trump not spearhead and enable this project? Or, is it only the death brought upon us by the pandemic that he is to be associated with? The coming availability of the vaccines in this year is an accomplishment virtually none of our vaunted “experts”, including Dr. Fauci, believed possible.
It is an incredible achievement of the Trump Administration. People of all ages yearning for a return to unrestricted social contact and the permanent disposal
of cardboard cutouts will be forever grateful.
We have every right to expect balance, analysis, and perspective in the news we consume. A fair, respectful presentation is appreciated. Publishing, let alone highlighting a piece like Trotta’s does a disservice to your readers. The customers of The Wenatchee World deserve better.
CAROL WESTON
Wenatchee
Post-election blues
Much to nobody’s surprise, our soon to be ex-POTUS refuses to acknowledge that he has lost an election.
Like an infant throwing a tantrum, Mr. Trump will exit the stage ranting and whining that he was cheated, a victim of fraud, despite he and his cronies having presented zero evidence supporting his conspiracy theories, and virtually all election officials, in every state, including former cybersecurity chief Chris Krebs, and numerous judges, calling this the most secure election in our nation’s history. (Note: Krebs is a Republican, as are many of the states’ election officials, including our own Kim Wyman).
Also note that the R’s did quite well in so many of the closely contested Congressional and statehouse elections — something hard to explain if the election apparatus were truly “rigged” by the Dems.
Perhaps Mr. Trump would have done better had he not simply pandered to his base, resorting to his daily “Tweetment” of lies and misinformation, along with his policies of racism and anything for a quick buck, no matter what the consequences” (see COVID-19, climate change, tax breaks for billionaires, etc.).
His preferred strategy of attempting to disqualify the votes of those who opposed him failed miserably.
I would never consider the likes of George HW Bush, Jimmy Carter, Al Gore, John Kerry, John McCain, Mitt Romney, etc., as “losers”. Although I had my disagreements with every one of them, I assume that, at least in their own minds, they had the welfare of the nation guiding their policies rather than their individual enrichment. And every one of them gave their concession speech when the election was called for their opponent.
Meanwhile, as the pandemic rages and much of our population suffers greatly, our soon to be ex-Fearful Leader has nothing better to do than play make-believe, with his imaginary schemes of voter fraud — and refuses to concede an election which he has clearly lost. For him, it’s not about democracy and the USA, but rather all about himself. By any stretch of the imagination, this man is a true loser.
LARRY GLICKFELD
Wenatchee
Keep Petersen columns coming
Wanted to thank Jeff Petersen for his uplifting and hilarious columns in Sunday’s Voices/Opinion.
I look forward to reading his column every week (and then make copies to send to family and friends!).
Can’t wait for next Sunday’s edition — keep ‘em coming!
MADELINE JOHNSON
Wenatchee