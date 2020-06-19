Support our police
The killing of George Floyd was damnable. Equally despicable is the media portrayal that police officers are hunting blacks.
I have a grandson who is black. I will be teaching him that police officers are his friend, for I know that he has a much better chance of being saved and served by them than being abused by them. To criticize police officers as a whole for the actions by a minute few is damaging to this and any other community.
In my 64 years of life I have known thousands of police officers. Never have I met one who is openly prejudiced. And never have I observed one acting in such a way. If we desire to have stellar police officers serving in our communities, then we must encourage and support them.
Our last officer death in this community was Hispanic [Saul Gallegos]. He is a hero who gave his life for this community. Let us honor our heroes and let us teach our kids to honor them also.
May God bless our police officers of every color.
James Newberry
Cashmere
Count your blessings
Caught up as we all are in the turmoils of recent months, might I suggest we step back for a moment to consider the big picture. Yes, our world is not perfect; it never will be. And there is nothing wrong with striving to correct the injustices as we see them.
Striving for a better world is how America came to be. But I have little sympathy for the fiery rhetoric behind absurdities like “Defund the police” or “all white people are racists.” Such talk doesn’t even warrant a response.
Does anyone remember the adage “count your blessings”? One has only to look around the world to the many places of poverty, anarchy and oppression to see how different life could be. We Americans, of all races, have the good fortune to live in a country of stability, prosperity and liberty. In all of history, our situation is unique.
Cynics will object that wealth is not evenly distributed (as if it should be) and that our justice system is not perfect. No one is claiming that it is. Considering that institutions are made up of fallible human beings, elements of unfairness and prejudice will always appear in human interactions.
The real question is: do these “bad apples” represent the institution as a whole? Clearly, in the America of today, they do not. Let’s not make perfect the enemy of the good.
Lief Carlsen
Chelan
Story had misquote, mischaracterization
During the past 24 years, in my capacity as an attorney with the Northwest Justice Project (NJP) Wenatchee Field office, I have worked defending the rights of farmworkers in North Central Washington.
In these days of the COVID-19 virus, we frequently hear how farmworkers are essential workers. Press reports have called them modern day heroes. They perform difficult labor to keep food on our tables. NJP commonly conducts outreach to farm workers to provide information about their legal rights and community resources available to help meet their basic human needs.
Recently, we were able to identify several packing sheds and orchards where COVID-19 outbreaks have occurred and from which many workers are now quarantined. I later spoke with Tony Buhr, a Wenatchee World reporter, about NJP’s work on behalf of farmworkers who may be experiencing COVID-19 impacts. I explained that NJP conducts outreach to educate farmworkers about their legal rights and provide information about community resources.
I also explained a special project we have underway to prepare and deliver care packages for the farmworkers, particularly where there has been exposure to COVID-19. These care packages include hand sanitizer, masks, toothpaste, toothbrushes and small bars of soap — essential self-care items that we have been informed are needed by the farmworkers living in isolated labor camp housing.
Mr. Buhr’s June 15 piece in The World (“Agricultural industry shows streak of positive COVID-19 tests”) inaccurately quoted me and mischaracterized my statements about a public record request made by NJP for the data on the incidence of COVID-19 at agricultural workplaces. I did not say that the purpose of the data was “to send gift baskets and offer [NJP] services to those infected. My explanation of the care packages was grossly and erroneously mischaracterized. I had in fact referred to “self-care packages” not gift baskets and that accompanying information informed farmworkers of available community resources.
As NJP is a state and federally funded non-profit organization that provides community outreach and free legal services to those in need, the misquote and mischaracterization are both harmful to our mission and the very goals of our work.
Patrick M. Pleas
Wenatchee
Grow, learn and accept
What a nation of whimps my generation has raised. It’s getting embarrassing. Tearing down history because it upsets them to think of it!
We need to remember, not forget. “That which we don’t learn from (ie: remember) is bound to repeat”; and what about “that which doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger?”
Our past is a vital encyclopedia (Wait, young folks may not know what encyclopedias are. Hint: the internet in print). Anyway, quit closing your eyes and quit demanding that which you don’t agree with or that which you find unpleasant or difficult to look at be banned!
Life is tough. It takes work and is difficult...(another quote: “If it isn’t difficult, it isn’t worth having.”). Lots of folks will agree with you and lots will disagree, but still keep your stance — hold your ground; learn from those who went before and those you see now. Use critical thinking (look it up) and figure out your beliefs but don’t demand all others be censored; don’t expect we are all wearing the same uniform and marching to the same drummer (metaphor).
As is said in grammar school, “It’s OK to be different, to have a point of view created by your own considerations and conclusions and not originated by someone else.” Be an artist of your own perspective, not a copier of someone else’s. It costs too much to not grow your own perspective based on your experiences and what your situation taught you.
It’s just so darn disconcerting to see intolerance being expanded by demanding the removal of anything difficult for some to see. It warps reality to pretend everything will be agreeable to everyone and some will be destroyed by that which they find unsettling. Make your own conclusions, and if it upsets you, find something you do enjoy.
Grow, learn and accept. It’s a big universe but a small planet, and we are bound to bump into things we don’t agree with. Learn from it; don’t tear it down.
Sharon Muir
Wenatchee
Stop the cycle of abuse
Every day we hear about women in controlling, abusive relationships. It may not be as common, but men can be in the same types of relationships. After reading “Dear Abby” today, I wonder why we don’t teach young people how to recognize the signs, long before they get involved with someone like this.
I was in one of those relationships. I was a grown woman with two children, yet I walked right into it and it had a profound, negative, life-long affect, not only on me, but my children, other members of my family and some of my friends as well.
When someone is suffering from depression, they are even more susceptible to controllers, abusers and other “predators.” That, coupled with lack of dating experience, sets our young people up as targets.
I believe recognizing unhealthy relationships should be a basic life-skill. High school is a preparation for adulthood in many ways, but our young people need to be prepared with knowledge that goes beyond books. Many of these young people may grow up in households where unhealthy relationships are “the norm.” Children learn what they live, which just continues the cycle of abuse. Even the perpetrators may not recognize their behavior as controlling or abusive. If a parent is abusive and controlling towards the other parent, and/or the child, what’s to say that child knows what is socially acceptable or healthy in their own relationships?
How many lives have been affected by stalkers, controllers and abusers? How many women have died at the hands of their abusive boyfriends or husbands? How many might have been saved had they only seen the signs and known how to get help? Perhaps “Healthy Relationships” should be a required, freshman course — well before it’s too late.
Lori Miller
Wenatchee