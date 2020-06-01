Freed is more electable than Culp
Come November, 2020 presents a very real possibility of electing a Republican governor. Many Washingtonians are completely fed up with Governor Inslee — people on both sides of the Cascade Curtain.
Loren Culp should be a very strong candidate. In reading about the man, I would heartily vote for him. However, having lived on both sides of the mountains, I see two major drawbacks for Culp:
- His stomping grounds are Republic, Washington.
- He is a police chief. (How sad that I include either one of these attributes as “drawbacks,” but I’m just being realistic in considering voters on the West side.)
Let’s face it, when it comes to election outcomes, King, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties can determine the winner. According to the 2010 census, Western Washington’s population numbered 5,229,486 out of the 6,724,540 that populate the state.
I would encourage supporters of Mr. Culp to consider Joshua Freed. You will find the two men represent pretty much the same platform. Freed, however, is from Kirkland, and served as successful mayor of Bothell. His recent notoriety comes from suing Governor Inslee for banning public gatherings of religious groups, which infringed on the People’s First Amendment Right.
While this next point shouldn’t matter in elections, face it, it does: Freed looks kind of hip, someone to whom younger voters can relate. (How many times have we listened to supporters of the Obamas go on and on about how handsome Barack is, and how beautiful, Michelle? And let’s not forget that Bill Clinton could play the saxophone. Meanwhile, our current President gets press describing him as morbidly obese. Genuine policy issues, right?)
In conclusion, I have nothing negative to say about Loren Culp; I truly admire his stand and service to his country. If Freed were not running, I’d certainly vote for Culp. Sadly, I’m convinced Westsiders will brush him off as another conservative wacko from a remote part of Eastern Washington — a place where gun-toting hunters gather. Joshua Freed, with roots and recognition on the West side, has a real chance.
Jim Brigleb
Wenatchee
Lawsuits make false claims against Inslee
Regarding the lawsuits by local Washington residents and businesses against Governor Inslee stating his emergency declaration had to do with “not overwhelming Hospitals” and that it was over.
Exactly where in his declaration does it say this?
“This will allow us to get the resources we need,” Inslee said. “This is a time to take commonsense, proactive measures to ensure the health and safety of those who live in Washington state. Our state agency directors have been actively preparing since the nation’s first case appeared in Snohomish County. Washingtonians can be assured we’ve taken this threat seriously and have been working in collaboration with our health care partners to develop plans and procedures to prepare for what could likely be a world-wide pandemic.”
Resources such as PPE, medical equipment, and valid testing are still not available as requested, as needed. And much if any, that were sent to our state by the federal government were very late, wrong, not N95s, or not sterile for our first line medical workers and patients, the residents of our states that I saw or read about.
These lawsuits are nothing more than false and fake claims, spreading disinformation to the residents of our state, after inciting unsafe unprotected gatherings and protests. Our governor has every right to do what he did under our state Constitution and the RCWs of our state granted by the state Legislature. The president, no matter who he may be, is not the dictator of any state in the United States nor above the law.
He can declare an emergency but the state governors implement it within their state. Get the facts and vote Nov. 3 on facts not alternate information made up by people covering up their “huge” mistakes and ignorance, or after your money or the power of your vote.
Fact: We are where we are today in this pandemic because a president ignored all advice in January 2020 and causing needless deaths. This is not on Jay Inslee, but thank God he acted quickly or we could have a New York problem.
Shawnee McCartor
Leavenworth
Voting by mail is safe and convenient
Jeff Kenoyer’s idea to bar incumbents from running for office is one many of us would endorse. Think how much better our nation would be. Donald Trump would not be eligible to run!
And much better thing for our nation was posted on the editorial page: “Nation Preparing to Vote by Mail.” Since we in Washington have had that privilege I have been able to use my voting pamphlet while voting to cast an informed vote rather than trying to remember which issues and candidates deserved my vote.
Voting by mail is safer, convenient and thoughtful. Also note that Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted voting by mail is fraudulent and illegal. That’s the best recommendation of all!
Pat Van Essen
East Wenatchee
Gaining some perspective
An interesting letter of admonishment was posted in the May 21 edition of The World.
The piece came from Pierre Dawson of Cashmere who berated a lady’s favorable opinion of our president and his leadership. His last paragraph read, “For the first time in my 66 years on this earth, I can honestly say that the rest of the world would be better off if the U.S. didn’t exist.”
I’d like to thank Mr. Dawson for his honesty. His closing statement puts everything he stated to that point in perspective.
John Alexander
Wenatchee
Wearing a mask is about protecting others
I applaud Costco for requiring all customers to wear masks if entering their warehouse store.
Having said that I don’t understand why all essential businesses in our area don’t have the same requirement. Those that don’t wear masks in these essential businesses are essentially sending the message that they really don’t care if they give the virus to others whom may be more vulnerable.
The mask is about protecting others more than ourselves. Is it a hassle? Yes. But you know what? You give someone else this virus that causes their death and your life will never be the same.
Eric Sperline
East Wenatchee