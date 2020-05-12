United we stand, divided we fall
On May 8, the world likely ignored a significant anniversary — Victory in Europe Day. 75 years ago, the Allied democracies defeated fascists in Europe. It was a big day, but anyone who believes that it was just about military might was asleep in their history classes.
The lessons to be learned from World War II extend far beyond the battlefield. Most of the U.S. never knew the horrors of the war. The home front provided the much-needed materiel and support to the troops and sailors in distant lands.
1940s America might as well be a foreign country to us today. The federal government inserted itself into private life more than just about any other time. It instituted rationing of gasoline, sugar, tobacco, nylons, rubber and numerous other items deemed essential to the war effort. We fret about toilet paper and beef today.
The home front organized itself to help the war front. Kids engaged in early recycling efforts to collect as much scrap metal so it could be melted to become bullets and tanks.
In an effort to feed themselves, citizens turned lawns into “Victory Gardens.” Afraid of nighttime attacks, people turned off lights at night and put up blackout curtains. Average citizens patrolled the streets to make sure that no stray beams of light escaped and thereby giving up the location of our cities to enemy pilots. Imagine the reaction today if an air raid warden told you to close your drapes!
The current situation is not quite like a war-time effort since there has been no declaration of war and no uniformed forces brawling it out. Instead, we have an unseen enemy lurking about in coughs and doorknobs. We’ve been asked to stay home unless absolutely necessary and to wear a mask in public. Yet, this seems a bridge too far for some in our community.
We’ve faced extraordinary times before. This is one of those moments. Let’s take a cue from our ancestors and pitch in together. United we stand, divided we fall.
Ryan W. Booth
East Wenatchee
A few questions for Governor Inslee
How much of the $1.1 billion budgeted for the orcas has been reallocated to help feed the hungry?
Has the many thousands of dollars have state taxpayers absorbed for his run at the presidential nomination been repaid?
Why release prisoners early, when there are no jobs available? What actions will they need to take to obtain food and shelter?
With no restrictions on boating activity, why was there a ban on fishing?
Why were elective surgeries, and many other important healthcare procedures banned in smaller rural areas that were dealing with few if any COVID-19 cases? This not only jeopardized many individual’s health needs, but placed medical centers in financial peril.
Why aren’t basic questions such as these being asked by the media during his daily press conferences?
If the governor would allow local elected officials to set the policies that are relevant to their jurisdictions, the state could be moving forward at a much faster clip.
What is right for King County isn’t necessarily the same for most of the smaller counties in the state. It’s time for him to stop grandstanding in an election year, and give authority to make policy to our local elected officials.
They have a clearer understanding of what is relevant in their cities and counties.
Matt Kearny
East Wenatchee