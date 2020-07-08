Late fireworks keep neighbors awake
Happy 4th of July. To those of you in the area from North Lyle/June...Grant Road to 10th Street who enjoyed your fireworks last night: We did not.
In past years, there have been many aerials set off in the area. Last year, they were using the pavement of Keller as the base for the grounders which stopped traffic flow.
I am sure you were trying to avoid getting caught by setting one big boom off every hour, but it sure kept a lot of your neighbors awake. I think the last one went off about 4 a.m. This was done Friday night and we still have the night of the Fourth to go. Not sure about two sleepless consecutive nights.
Some of us work hard every day and count on sleeping at night. Let the city do the big fireworks. I appreciate our nation’s independence, but with freedom comes responsibility.
Laura Watkins
East Wenatchee
Do we really want to be ruled by chaos?
Many will remember the words “You don’t know what you’ve got till its gone.”
We are getting a preview and need to pay attention. Without police, we have no society. We have only chaos in which roughnecks who “give us the right to their opinion” squelch our actual freedom. They are the minority and have no clue how hard this country worked to develop the prosperous and thriving communities we enjoy.
Yes, there are inequalities and people do face discrimination. But the freedom to debate how we want to proceed must be maintained. We must not be quelled by arrogance which believes they have the only opinion. That is totalitarianism, just short of dictatorship!
Watch the rioting and call it protests if you think it will help, but be certain to look at what is happening as more and more inane bullies beat their way through our streets and destroy not just our statues but our speech and our protectors!
Do we really want to be ruled by chaos and insanity? If you think it won’t happen, open your front door and look outside (if you dare). Look at the brutality, not of the police — they are victims here — but of the mob trying to overrun us all for a vision we don’t want to call our future.
The police are on our side and we need to help them do what we’ve counted on them to do. They are the good guys and we are “reimagining” a future we won’t want to live in without them.
We can’t have a society run by anarchists. We are all essential and the police are the protectors. Allowing destruction in the guise of free speech is deadly & it’s time to dismantle the rebellion against liberty.
Wake up and open your eyes to the liberty which allows the changes, hopefully not the destruction of it.
Sharon Muir
Wenatchee