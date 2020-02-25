Republican Caucuses are Saturday Feb. 29
Republican precinct caucuses will be held on Saturday, February 29th, at 10 a.m, but attendees should plan to arrive early for sign in and registration.
Please plan to attend this important event! The purpose of the caucus is to bring neighbors together within their precinct to begin the important process of developing their platform, discussing issues and selecting delegates to their county convention. Participating in this grassroots process has never been more important.
Your precinct number will determine your caucus location. To find your precinct number, go to the caucus locator app. which is: wsrp.org/caucus/2020.
If you are unsure about which caucus location is yours, contact any of the people below for help.
Chelan County Caucus locations
- Cashmere City Hall, council chambers, 101 Woodring St., Cashmere.
- Skip Moore, skippyriovf84@HOTMAIL.COM
- Leavenworth, Chelan County Fire District No. 3, 228 Chumstick Highway, Leavenworth
- Ellie Ownbey, ellie@yfn.net
- Malaga, Three Lakes Estates Clubhouse, 3053 Sands St.
- Vicki Malloy, vickim@nwi.net
- Manson/Chelan, Manson Parks Building, 142 Pedoi St., Manson
- Al Lorenz, alorenz99@gmail.com
- Wenatchee First Assembly Church, 1520 McKittrick St., Wenatchee
- Marcy Collins, marcycol@msn.com
Marianne Carnes
Wenatchee
In defense of reusable grocery bags
A recent letter to the Editor eschewed people bringing their reusable grocery bags to the grocery store. After all, the letter claims, the bags may be dirty, carry diseases, maybe pet hairs, and other possible calamities.
The very groceries she is handling, and purchasing did not get to the grocery store shelf in a sterile environment. They have gone through various stages of harvesting, processing, packaging, warehousing in possibly rat-infested spaces, shipping, unpackaging, shelving, and potentially touching by other people before she puts them into her cart (not pristine) for transport to the checkout counter.
I’m pretty much thinking the reusable bags we take to the grocery store are at the bottom of the list of risks.
Steve Anderson
Wenatchee
Trump speech at March for Life was magnificent, historic
On Saturday On Saturday Jan. 25, 2020 President Donald Trump gave a magnificent speech to thousands, both inside and outside of the National Mall.
Within the crowd inside were many members of the House and Senate who were named by the President and thanked for attending. This was the March for Life 2020 that has been occurring for 47 years and is to commemorate the lives lost since the Roe v. Wade ruling legalized abortion.
This was a diabolical time in our nation and a blot on our great country where everyone is entitled to LIFE, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
This is the first time a President of the United States has addressed this group, and when he walked across the stage at the National Mall he wasn’t just making a solemn statement, but was solidifying a legacy.
The theme of the conference was: “Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Women.” It advocates for women, personal dignity by fighting for her unborn child to be seen as a person, not as a blob of tissue.
The President noted mothers as heroes and each child as a gift from God, created in the image of God.
In vain I searched The Wenatchee World’s recent issues for this first ever United States presidential participation in a March For Life. This was a truly historic event and I do not want the Wenatchee World to be on the wrong side of LIFE.
Why can’t there be unbiased reporting of all national events whether the staff agrees with the event or not?
I refer to the front page picture and article devoted to the gay pride rally in Wenatchee. People have a right to their opinions whether I agree with them or not, but some of the happenings were plainly anti-American.
The American flag flying is a symbol of our country and of the freedom that those brave warriors fought and gave their lives for. The POW Flag was proudly flying just below it. Was it really necessary to take down the POW Flag and replace it with a Gay Pride flag?
Donna Roduner
Dryden