COVID-19: Taking the long view
Years ago, I read a quote attributed to Ronald Reagan. It went something like this: The role of government is not to protect us from ourselves, but to protect us from one another. Today’s letter from the Redimedi staff brought that quote to mind.
While I disagree with much of their letter, they make one point I agree with: “...there are trade-offs between the risk of death and quality of life...” They invoke one, arguable, automobile safety comparison to make their point. Considering Ronald Reagan’s perspective, I would invoke another: drunken-driving laws.
Drunken-driving laws constrain the behavior of those who are OK with the personal risks of driving drunk. Those laws serve to protect the rest of society — the potential victims of drunk drivers. So it is with the constraints our society, through its government, has imposed on us during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to protect us from one another.
Our drunken-driving laws evolved over time to integrate scientific information regarding the physiologic effects of alcohol, the social and economic costs of drunken-driving, and society’s changing tolerance of risk.
Initially, there was no objective measure by which to evaluate alcohol induced impairment but over time, blood alcohol content was accepted as a reasonable measure and, since then, society’s risk threshold has declined to a BAC of about 0.08%.
There were fits and starts along the way but we got to the point where the risk of losing a loved one to a drunk driver is acceptable — unless of course, one actually does lose a loved one to a drunk driver. There are constraints imposed upon some members of society but I doubt the folks at Redimedi would deem those constraints too onerous.
As they learn more, the governor and legislators are already revising their approach to managing the risk of COVID-19. I think it is important that we take a long view regarding current direction to limit the spread of COVID-19 and not expect that things will be just-as-we-wish immediately. But instead, be patient and recognize that, over time, we will likely land on a reasonable response.
Matt Dahlgreen
Wenatchee
Shutdown threatens Leavenworth
The mayor in Leavenworth is right: Kill the town. Shut it down till it doesn’t survive.
Steve Wood
Wenatchee