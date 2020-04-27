Vote for Keith Goehner
I was thrilled to see that Keith Goehner is planning to run for re-election. He served with honor as Chelan County commissioner for several years and was the ideal choice to work in Olympia as a state representative — again faithfully representing all of us in this area of the state.
Keith was born and raised in Dryden and has been a truly honest and responsible person his entire life. I had the honor of working as a high school English teacher/counselor at the Peshastin-Dryden High School for 8 years before working as a counselor at Wenatchee High School for the next 40 years.
The Goehner families have lived in Dryden for as long as I can remember and were always excellent and exemplary students. Both Marie Goehner and Barbara Goehner (relatives of Keith) were students in my English class — Keith was in my husband’s classes at P-D Junior High School and also an excellent and motivated student.
I note in The Wenatchee World that two different women from Winthrop have filed to run against Keith. They are Adrianna Moore, who moved to Winthrop from Bainbridge Island (Seattle) and Dr. Ann Diamond formerly from the state of Massachusetts, and cities of San Francisco, and Seattle.
So when you vote for your State Representative, please remember to vote for Keith Goehner, not just some “import” from Seattle. We in the Eastern portion of this State are already suffering from the Westside control of the legislature and governorship — time for a change back to reality and integrity.
Lorraine Kile
Wenatchee
Liking The World and NCWLife
A nice morning routine: Sit down with our Wenatchee World newspaper and check the national news (ugh!), local news, letters to the editor, obits, cartoons, a quick look at the classifieds, and sort through the fliers.
Then, at 7 a.m. we record (repeated at 9 a.m.) and watch NCW-Life Wake Up Wenatchee Valley TV program with Dan Kuntz. He and the staff do a wonderful job, starting with beautiful area views from the many SkyFi cameras around this region, some local stories, my favorite segment of “Today in History,” local weather, a short and good Mike “Mad Dog” Magnotti’s opinion, and nicely made ads from local businesses.
Evening news with Grant Olson at 5 or 6 p.m. is always good with local relevant weather, not Seattle’s or Spokane’s.
We have lived in similar sized towns with a local newspaper and TV station, but none as good as these. We are very fortunate here. I recommend both.
John VanderSchalie
Wenatchee
Thank you for returning my wallet
I would like to thank the individual who found and took my Lost wallet to the Wenatchee Police this week.
They contacted me and I was able to pick up my wallet. I am very grateful! Not knowing who possibly had found my credit cards and other numerous items was upsetting.
I know the individual also took the time and made an effort to contact me (at an old address still on my driver’s license). I will update my license! Thank you so much for your time and efforts to return my belongings to me.
Jody Underwood
Wenatchee
We need a ‘moon shot’ anti-virus effort
Viruses are part of life, just like the weather and earthquakes.
The disease gene pool is diverse and dynamic and has been able to adapt to host defenses.
Shelter in place? Yes.
But we must find a way to get back to work. And to school and to play.
Shut down the economy by virus reality and hysteria? Nope.
I believe we have gotten much better at predicting the weather. Let’s incentivize private enterprise and universities to go to work on this problem.
I’m thinking “Rosie the Riveter” and the Apollo moon shot combined.
We need research stations in strategic locations world wide. Let’s get good at predicting these viruses. Let’s get good at building vaccines.
Let’s get good at finding and cleaning up habitat. Let’s get good at stockpiling personal protective products.
I doubt we can ever be rid of viruses, but we must get to work on it. Now!
Mike Scott
East Wenatchee