Killing COVID-19
Social distancing shut down the economy, but it slowed down the spread of the coronavirus infection. As a seasonal virus, it won’t survive outside the host in the summer.
A virus only survives inside a host body with an immune system that won’t kill it during this part of the cycle. If the individuals with compromised immune systems, which are not killing the virus, are kept quarantined (e.g. in nursing homes or COVID-19 homes), though they walk through the next flu season, they will not spread the virus.
Meanwhile, the rest of the population can go back to normal relationships and the economy can start up without social distancing. Those in the quarantined population can get help improving their immune system, especially if a vaccine becomes available, and move out of quarantine when their SARS-CoV-2 virus is killed.
Those whose immune system fails to kill the coronavirus while in quarantine might have other complications that should be treated (e.g. diabetes, respiratory diseases, obesity) to prevent them from dying. Within the quarantine, major protection should be employed so the patients don’t get multiple infections and the care-giver/medical staff don’t get infected.
To prevent those populations that don’t quarantine the COVID-19 individuals from infecting their neighbor during the next season (second wave of COVID-19), travel restrictions should be rigorously enforced at the boundaries.
Dale M. Crouse
East Wenatchee
Throw out Inslee and LeVine
Printable words cannot express the disgust I have for Gov. Inslee and the department head of Employment Security Department Suzi LeVine.
Seeing how this is our government, both will probably be rewarded by keeping their jobs. How, in this day of the importance of online security, can this happen, especially at this magnitude? Knowing how our agencies work, no one will be held accountable.
To spend $44 million on an upgrade and not have a secure working system is criminal. If it was an outside firm, they should be responsible and refund the tax money to the state. LeVine should be summarily dismissed and good old boy Jay thrown out of office. How many millions did we spend on his presidential ego trip?
But folks, we know none of this will happen. That is the saddest part of the debacle.
Dale Sterling
Leavenworth