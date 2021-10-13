School board leadership is important
Leadership is so vital and important in our great country—whether it be at the national, state, county or local level. Leadership involves listening to our citizens, being thoughtful, making decisions and setting the direction for our leadership entities.
As citizens, we also have responsibilities — voting, staying aware of the issues and our leader’s performance, and providing meaningful input when important. In all entities, there are procedures to follow to provide this input, and these rules provide the framework for effective communication.
The behavior of a small number of our citizens at a recent Wenatchee School Board meeting showed lack of respect for our elected board members by not following established procedures, and they ultimately did not provide any meaningful input because of this. Two candidates for the school board were among those causing the disruption, and this demonstrates a serious lack of leadership skill necessary to hold this position.
Consider the above as you contemplate who to vote for in the Wenatchee School Board election. I will be casting my ballot for Michelle Sandburg, Maria Iniguez, and Miranda Skalisky.
Bart Clennon
Wenatchee
Happy 75th to the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra
What a treat to hear live music again. Their last concert was Feb. 29, 2020. Saturday night the symphony performed three pieces mainly for strings by Finzi, Haydn, and Mozart. Two horns and two oboes did float above from the back row. We all are anxious for return of the entire orchestra.
The guest cello soloist, Jenaesha Iwaasa Browder, was terrific in Haydn’s Cello Concerto in D-Major. I’ll never understand how one can play like that with no musical score. Jenaesha is a child of the Wenatchee Valley and has been involved in local music since childhood. She has a music theory degree and a masters in cello performance from the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University in Houston, where she still resides. It is such a treat to see such talent and skill with local roots.
Musicians are among the many that have struggled through this awful time of pandemic. Of course, so much has been lost, and we’re not past it just yet. As things gradually reopen, I would encourage folks to support our local music and arts community as they are able.
If you missed Janaesha but would like another chance, she told me after the concert she is giving a recital at the Wenatchee Valley College Thursday evening Oct 7. I know it will be a wonderful live music treat.
Alan Smith
Wenatchee
Re-elect Baranouskas to the Cascade Medical Center Board
Five good people serve on the Board of Directors of Cascade Medical Center in Leavenworth.
Four of them are from the Leavenworth area, one from the Lake Wenatchee/Plain area. It’s vital that that single voice from the Upper Wenatchee River area be retained.
Had Jim Passage from our area not been on the Cascade Medical Board in 2010-15, it’s likely that we would have lost our locally-based and staffed ambulance service provided by Cascade Medical Center in partnership with Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue.
Tom Baranouskas of Chiwawa River Pines completed Jim’s term when he retired in 2015 and was elected to his current six-year term in 2016. During that time he has fostered a strong relationship between the Cascade Medical District and LWFR District which benefits all in our area:
Tom, a resident in our area since 1997, is up for re-election this year. He is also due to rotate into the office of president of the board if re-elected. He has been a great voice for us in retaining and enhancing the remarkable emergency medical service that serve us all. He is the retired chief financial officer of a large company and thus well qualified to guide Cascade through these uncertain financial times.
Tom’s opponent Duane Goehner, from the Leavenworth area, is a good man and involved citizen but is not, I don’t believe, the best choice for this position on the Board. His wife is an employee of Cascade Medical and Duane therefore would have a conflict of interest and would have to recuse himself from any policy decisions regarding personnel administration, pay schedules, etc, which together comprise a significant part of the board’s duties.
Please join me is supporting Tom Baranouskas for re-election to the Cascade Medical Center Board. He has served us well and will continue to do so.
George Wilson
Lake Wenatchee
Vote for Miranda Skalisky for Wenatchee School Board
I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Miranda Skalisky since she turned out for track at Wenatchee High School her freshman year.
She was a dedicated athlete in both track and cross country. She is from a single-parent home and is very aware of the difficulties face by many students. She is also a working mom and wife with two young children and her husband Ty.
She worked her way through college and graduated from Purdue in 2020. She is a lifelong resident of Wenatchee. I feel her experiences will be a big help to the Wenatchee School Board. Please vote Miranda Skalisky for Position No. 5.
Bob Bullis
Wenatchee
Something is wrong with this picture
Can anyone tell me why Congress and the U.S. Postal employees are not mandated to get the vaccine? I am fully vaccinated. It is my choice.
But why are wonderful nurses and teachers in our country losing their jobs because they do not want the vaccine?
Plus, do people even know that Congress (and their staff) are not mandated? Something is wrong with this picture.
Karen Fowler
Leavenworth
Clyde Pangborn returns — thanks to many people
Shazam! Clyde Pangborn, in the form of Dr. John Schultz, traversed a wormhole to visit every Eastmont third-grade classroom last week.
A three hour STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) unit created by Deb Lacy and Sue Kane in celebration of the 90th anniversary of the first trans-Pacific flight was taught to every third-grader the week of September 27.
The Chelan/Douglas School Retirees’ Association members and others provided volunteers to deliver an impactful program for kids. As volunteers we want to thank the Eastmont School District and all those involved in the preparation and delivery of this special program. It was truly an honor to be involved.
Denise Perkins
Mary Perkins
Say no to dental plastics
New approach: say no to dental plastics.
I have seen too many pictures of dead seabirds and sea mammals with their insides loaded with plastics. How can we minimize some plastic right away?
Let’s think outside the box for a moment. No more freebies after visiting the hygienist. In the U.S. alone, one billion toothbrushes end in landfills or somewhere else.
How can dentists and hygienists take responsibility and promote biodegradable toothbrushes, toothpaste in compostable tubes, even toothpaste in tablets or just baking soda.
And do not forget the toxic dental floss. Besides nylon, traditional dental floss comes coated in Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAs).
There are now silk, bamboo, and organic corn fiber floss. I did not know of these options until now.
Why am I writing about this new approach?
This is my conclusion: the use of the plastic toothbrush is three months; the use of plastic/nylon flossing tape is 10 minutes or less; the use of a small toothpaste tube is maybe two weeks. The life of all this plastic will last indefinitely.
In time, this plastic breaks down in miniscule pieces eaten up by sea life and ending up on our dinner plate.
We are already drinking and eating micro plastics. Do we need more?
Elsa Meinig
Wenatchee