Trump impeachment trial: We want the truth
We want truth, the whole truth. I want to see a fair Senate trial, with witnesses, and all documents.
They have already made this public. Therefore it is public, not protected information. I want to see a real and fair public trial in the Senate.
Reta Shipek
Wenatchee
Scouting offers much to our community
My name is Conner Hawk. I am a life Scout from Troop 89. I am writing this letter to inform you about the lack of interest of scouting in our community.
We have camp outings all the time including summer camp, winter camp, and then other small camp outs that we do during the off times.
There is also the yearly Scout Night at the Town Toyota Center where all scouts are able to spend the night after the game. All scouts also have the opportunity to go out on the ice and skate with the players, which is very fun, in my opinion.
One of my favorite parts about my scouting experience was how welcoming everyone was. Something else that is pretty fun is the popcorn sales that we do during the year. Those are really successful because lots of people like supporting us. We will also sell candy bars for a dollar per bar and those sales are very successful as well. It’s very good when sales go well because then we raise enough money for camp.
Another one of my favorite parts about scouting is when you put a smile on a younger scout’s face. I love to show the younger scouts the equipment that we use to cook and just showing them how to cook or when you show them how to cut wood with an ax the proper way or even showing them how to tie knots.
This is why I think that scouting is something that everyone should be in.
Conner Hawk
Life Scout, Troop 89
A letter to an anonymous donor
To the anonymous individual who donated to Planned Parenthood in my name:
I am incredibly flattered and humbled that I, an insignificant and inconsequential member of our community, was in your thoughts and inspired you to take action.
However, out of common courtesy, I must inform you that what Planned Parenthood advocates and its agenda within our valley, no individual with a shred of compassion or decency would ever support. Of course, this may have been an oversight due to your zeal, but zeal without wisdom is not only very dangerous but also tragic.
Your “generous” donation to Planned Parenthood ensures that the murder of innocent children continues within our valley. Your gift also perpetuates the objectification and victimization of women as well as allowed men to forgo their God-given responsibility, giving them license to be selfish cowards.
Planned Parenthood has little regard for a community’s health. That is why they offer no prenatal care, put adolescents at risk by promoting and enabling sexual activity under the guise of “safe sex” and last, but not least, kill over 300,000 children every year. Planned Parenthood has denied the fundamental aspect of health care as described in the Hippocratic Oath, “Do no harm”.
Even more importantly, Planned Parenthood stands in direct opposition to Christ’s command “to love your neighbor as yourself” (Mk. 12:31) and is antithetical to God’s definition of love which “does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth” (1 Cor. 13:6).
I will give you the benefit of the doubt that you may have had good intentions when you donated in my name but, as Saint Bernard of Clairvaux once said, “Hell is full of good intentions.”
Next time when thoughts of me or zeal motivate you to act, I would trust that you would do your research about what Planned Parenthood is about and seek godly counsel as to where you spend your resources. After all, I do see that you have the heart to give but I think it is best to give to a noble cause rather than a reprehensible one.
John Smith
Cashmere
County auditor did try to remove candidate’s name
Dave Riggs is simply wrong about the county auditor (Jan. 16 letter to the editor: Wenatchee School board: Disappointed in appointment).
I spoke with the auditor and he did try to remove Tim Larson’s name from the November ballot but was told by the Secretary of State’s Election office that he could not do that.
There are things to learn from this unfortunate situation but taking an unwarranted shot at the auditor does not help.
Charlie Atkinson
Wenatchee
Support Cashmere schools levy
As a parent of children who either are attending or have graduated from Cashmere schools and as a music teacher at Vale Elementary for the past 22 years, I see firsthand how levy dollars play a vital role in the successful education and leadership development of Cashmere School District’s students.
Music, drama, athletics, academic clubs, and FFA are just some of the enriching activities that exist because of help from levy funds. These activities provide meaningful opportunities for our students to participate and grow into expressive, creative, healthy young adults.
“Ensuring a quality education for all students” is our commitment, and meeting the needs of every student depends on the community’s continued financial support.
The passage of this upcoming maintenance and operations replacement levy is critical. If passed, this levy will not create new taxes, while it will make Cashmere School District eligible to receive an additional $1.2 million in levy equalization funding from the state of Washington.
If it doesn’t pass, we lose not only the levy money but the additional $1.2 million from the state. Please vote YES on this levy on February 11, 2020.
Kristin Umbarger-Keene
Peshastin
World should show interest in state and national issues
I do not understand why The Wenatchee World has no interest in the national and state political issues of the day.
Why do you not ask our local state congressmen if they support the re-election of Trump and if they will vote to remove Rep. Matt Shea from office? Are you not in the news business?
Thank you for the opportunity to comment.
Larry LaCabe
Wenatchee
WVC President Richardson has earned our support
In response to the WVC AHE faculty union’s ultimatum to replace Dr. Jim Richardson as president of WVC, I feel compelled as a friend of Jim’s and former WVC trustee, to publicly voice my opinion.
Votes of “no confidence” have happened within the state’s community college system many times in the past. Usually — and it is my personal belief that it applies in this particular case — those votes have been related to contract negotiations which may not be going according to the wishes of the union.
Dr. Richardson’s track record in leading the institution is a positive one. You only have to look at programs like nursing or engineering technology or job training to see that the college is on the move.
Jim has also successfully lobbied for state capital funds that have resulted in the construction of the MAC and now the replacement of Wells Hall that has just begun.
The union has complained about a lack of fiscal management. The facts prove otherwise. I would point out that in the last 3-4 years, Dr. Richardson led an overhaul of college financial record keeping using state Board of Community College staff, WVC’s financial staff and outside contractors to put the college on a solid financial footing.
The budget is now transparent with faculty access to department budget detail. Had these changes not been made, WVC would be facing substantially more complex financial issues than it is now. In addition, four state audits (the first ever for the college) were completed in the past three years and all deficiencies addressed.
Apart from his duties as president, Dr. Richardson has become an involved and valued member of our community. He has chaired the state association of community college presidents. He has served far longer as WVC president than any previous president.
In my tenure as a trustee, I never observed any action or motivation that did not put the interests of students first. With that in mind, faculty union efforts might be best spent focusing on student needs in positive ways rather than delivering ultimatums to the Board of Trustees.
Phil Rasmussen
Wenatchee
Planned apartments are in a challenging location
Nothing piques my olfactories more than the prospect of the odors from our city sewage treatment plant wafting over the new, and likely overpriced, apartment I might be moving into at Fifth and Riverside.
Not to mention the motorists northbound on Worthen not quite making the bend into Riverside Drive — plowing into my bedroom.
But then, I could be wrong.
Tony Green
Wenatchee
Women’s March was a success
I attended the Women’s March presentations Saturday Jan. 18 at the Performing Arts Center. The speakers were informative and inspiring, and the drummers were great.
Topics covered included climate justice, immigrant communities, and reproductive rights. Not one person spoke about abortions! The event was well organized and very well attended. Full of loving, caring community members!
Afterwards, a march was scheduled throughout the downtown area. Upon exiting the PAC main doors, we were greeted by a small group of yelling pro-life folks. Were they hoping change opinions or beliefs, or perhaps eager for confrontation? Nothing productive there, just ugliness.
Later, while marching past Memorial Park there was a man with several anti-abortion signs. It is not likely he converted any of the hundreds of women marching by to change their minds and cede control of their own bodies and lives.
What pro-lifers fail to understand is no woman wants to have an abortion. It is the least desirable option, but is no one’s decision but the woman involved and it is legal.
If, or when pro-lifers put as much time and energy into sex education and contraception as they do protests, the issue could likely become nearly non-existent.
One of my high school teachers used to say, “Your rights go as far as the other person’s nose.” Harmony will exist when people quit trying to control others. It’s no different than telling people who they can love, or marry.
Some pro-life folks are emboldened by their religious views or identities, which are of course, a choice. How would they react if they were told they no longer had the choice to believe in their God or religion?
Now, when both the Women’s March attendees and pro-lifers ever merge their energies to stopping our endless U.S. Wars, then all people could experience heaven, right here on earth.
Mike Bangs
Malaga