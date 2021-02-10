A lie is still a lie
The chaotic election is over, and what did we learn? A lie is still a lie. We can sugar coat it as misinformation or manufactured information; we can put lipstick on a pig. But a pig is a pig.
Our nation’s Liar-in-Chief was once famously excused by his spokesperson who asserted that he didn’t really lie; he just had “alternative facts.” And indeed, our 45th President and his faithful clearly lived in some alternative universe culminating in a historical attempt to destroy our democracy.
So, we are reminded again, as if we are hopelessly unable to learn from history, that lies have consequences. Moreover, we are left with the vexing question: How can 70 million good, hardworking, patriotic, Americans be so easily duped into denying that 59 of 60 lawsuits alleging election fraud were summarily thrown out of court for utter lack of evidence? How could 70 million good people be so defiant?
Is it the advent of social media? Where anyone can promote anything? Is our everyday news so boring that we need the sensational theories of social media to stimulate dopamine and adrenaline. Wow, did you hear that the moon landing was faked in a studio; 9/11 was an inside job; the murder of 22 children at Sandy Hook was staged; the Chinese fabricated COVID-19 in a lab to infect us; climate change is a grand hoax perpetrated by the world’s scientists, and- are you sitting down- a cabal of cannibal pedophiles led by Hillary Clinton are keeping children secretly imprisoned to drink their blood.
True believers, after all, don’t need evidence or fact because they just know … know in their hearts. And, if so many others “know,” it must be true. Let the fact-mongers prove the election was not stolen. Let them prove what didn’t exist didn’t exist.
Perhaps, a reader here has the evidence no one else can find. 70 million humiliated Americans would certainly like to hear from you. And, while you’re at it, if you know where the cannibals are hiding the children, that would be good too.
Mark Lindstrom
East Wenatchee