Link throwing public under the bus
As an employee for the Link Transit Bus system, I would like to inform the public of the conditions that exist on most if not all of the buses in the Link Transit system.
Link Transit management decided at the beginning of this local outbreak of the coronavirus to suspend all fares to ride the bus and Link Plus services. In doing so, they threw all of their bus drivers, and guests under the bus.
This was an invitation for the homeless, self-centered, and undesirables to board the buses without any concern for others. Now, they are riding the buses over and over again all day, every day because it’s free.
People boarding these buses pass within feet or even inches of the bus driver — so much for social distancing.
For the most part, Link has closed its transfer station at Columbia Station and the Olds Station facility has been closed to the public thus protecting the office workers, somewhat. However, I have seen many times people coughing or sneezing on the bus making little or no effort to cover their mouth.
Cleaning or disinfecting the bus once or twice a day doesn’t protect you from the person who was riding the bus just one minute before you got on or the one you are sitting with presently.
I can’t speak for all of Link’s drivers but I can speak for the majority of them. Put the fares back on the buses — maybe even double them. This might convince people they need to stay home as they have been ordered to by the president of the United States, the Surgeon General, the governor of Washington State, and all of the doctors, nurses and medical workers in the entire world.
We are here to service those with absolute necessity for public transportation and do so willingly, but we have no protection from the virus you may be carrying.
Riding the bus just because you are bored and the bus is free is saying a lot about your character. Please stay home.
Raymond O’Brien
Peshastin