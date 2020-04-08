Report from the home front
You asked to hear how the coronavirus is impacting us — Well, going on week 5 and we’re still married.
My fashion sense is deteriorating. After two days of wearing a bath robe, I decided to throw caution to the wind, put on a pair of sweat pants and a 25-year-old sweat shirt, combed my hair and added lipstick. When I walked into the den, my husband lookup from reading the WW and said, “my you look nice” … yup... he’s a keeper.
With all this free time, it was time to clean out my 1 ½ closets. I did and in the process turned our treadmill into a deluxe treadmill — it now holds 5 blouses, 2 jackets, a coat, 3 pair of pants and 5 T-shirts. Since the treadmill was our best form of exercise, until the weather warms up so we can throw open the windows, for other senior citizens like us, I predict the next item to fly off the shelves will be air fresheners.
Steve Sanders, my husband, is a wonderful bass player and I (play piano) practice jazz for up to an hour a day. So far no complaints from the neighbors ... so far. Please everyone heed the advice of our scientists and Governor Inslee — stay inside, stay safe.
Mary Sanders
East Wenatchee
Delay property tax payments
Why isn’t Chelan County considering property tax relief?
These times are not business as usual. Wenatchee and other public schools in Chelan County are not delivering the service that is funded by property taxes.
Where is the assessor on this subject? Property taxes are due by April 30. A delay in payment during this crisis should be a top priority.
James Callahan
Wenatchee