Learning from Terry Sorom
Terry Sorom — He taught us a great way to live... And then he taught us how to die with great dignity.
Roger Volkmann
Wenatchee
On Christians and Gay Pride event
A recent Safety Valve letter requires response. The writer expressed the opinion that the World’s article re: the recent Gay Pride event was, “shamefully wrong.”
OK, everyone has the right to their opinion.
But to qualify and justify such an opinion by saying, “We are Christians,” suggests that being a follower of Jesus equates with sharing said opinion.
Hardly, hardly true; there are many Christians who adamantly disagree. Actually, there are many Christians who are also members of the LGTBQ community themselves.
Even suggesting that these folks share the same opinion as this writer because of their Christian faith is grossly misleading and absurd.
Mike Magnotti
Wenatchee
In defense of protesters at Planned Parenthood
A recent Safety Valve article offered a negative opinion of those of us who are part of an ongoing vigil on the Planned Parenthood sidewalk. The author described an alleged incident where yelling occurred.
Our personal experience has been the opposite. Twice each year, we participate in a worldwide vigil entitled 40 Days for Life. Participants sign statements of peace and volunteer for shifts to pray for an end to abortion, the greatest holocaust ever perpetrated by mankind. Abortion takes the lives of 3,000 babies each day in our country. Sixty million have died since 1973.
When 40 Days for Life ends, the peaceful and legal vigil continues. Caring volunteers are on the sidewalk nearly every day.
We believe Planned Parenthood has not earned the community’s trust. Abby Johnson, a former director of a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in Texas, reveals in her book “Unplanned” how this nationwide organization does not encourage adoptions — and, vulnerable pregnant women are often deliberately guided into choosing abortion.
Ultrasound images of babies in the womb are not shared with expectant mothers. Why not? Many expectant mothers choose life when seeing these real-time images.
For years, Planned Parenthood has said that they want abortions to be safe, legal and rare. Now, according to Johnson, many Planned Parenthood clinics are dependent upon abortion as a vital revenue source and often have abortion quotas that must be met.
Planned Parenthood in Wenatchee now prescribes “The Abortion Pill.” (RU486) These pills kill and then expel unborn babies from the womb up to 10 weeks in age.
We believe that women deserve better than abortion. Abortion alternatives are readily available for free in Wenatchee at the Real Options Pregnancy Clinic, where a licensed physician will respectfully and truthfully guide pregnant women through evidence-based options.
In the meantime, we will be among those prayerfully standing on the sidewalk to stand up for families, women in crises, the voiceless (God’s precious children), and to peacefully change hearts and minds by sharing what appears to be the deliberately buried truth about life in the womb.
Wayne and Joyce Wright
Wenatchee
Trees benefit the world
The most effective and cheapest way to fight global warming is to plant lots of trees, says a recent study by Swiss scientists.
And yet, here in Wenatchee we are not planting trees, we are cutting them down. The worst offenders are private home and business owners, who cut down healthy trees and leave unsightly stumps as if they were yard art. Trees are also topped and pruned by people with no training.
A recent sad example is several trees in the Wenatchee Safeway parking lot that were ruined by completely improper pruning. Our public parks are also not immune. Of all the trees lost to windstorms or old age in Memorial Park, not a single one has been replaced. What used to be a shady oasis is now merely a grassy field; boring in winter, unbearably hot in summer.
Trees should be valued for the habitat they provide, in addition to removing carbon dioxide. They also give us shade and beauty when properly cared for. Wenatchee has the designation of a “Tree City,” which I feel is not deserved.
The settlers of Wenatchee knew that without trees, this land is nothing but sage and sand, so they planted shade trees, most of which are now gone. Please plant trees and care for them properly!
Mauricia Vandegrift
Wenatchee
Thanks, Don, for getting the goats photo
I would like to commend Don Seabrook on his significant panoramic picture featuring the releasing of Billy’s Goats with the Broadview home in the background.
I would like your viewers to know the extent Don went through to take this photo. I was there to witness him walking down a steep hill, crossing over a wash, and back up another hill opposite this home and back again.
This is the picture we all wanted to take but was not willing to do the walk (think snakes).
Thank you, Don Seabrook for adventuring into this “wilderness” to take this outstanding picture for our enjoyment.
Also, thank you to our fire department for this environmental friendly endeavor and unique solution of using goats to eat potential fuel igniting vegetation. We never want to see a Sleepy Hollow fire in Wenatchee again.
Barb Robertson
Wenatchee