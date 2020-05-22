Take responsibility: Wear masks properly
I realize that everyone is frustrated with this entire situation due to the pandemic. It has impacted us all in many ways. What is confusing and concerning is the struggle to reopen our businesses and lives is being driven by science, according to the powers that be. With that in mind, the basics of science have shown in an overwhelming fashion, that the simple procedure of wearing a mask in public is extremely effective in reducing the spread of this illness. Yet, on the few occasions that I have had to go into local retail stores, I have documented that less than 80% of patrons and employees are exercising this simple thing. Even worse are the folks that wear them with their nose hanging out. Come on people, use common sense!
I see all the uproar about reopening and returning to a reasonable state in society and I pause to ask, why don’t you all just wear a mask and help us to reach the levels of transmission that are set in place by those powers that be, as a standard to move forward? We can all play the political blame game, and that is any citizen’s right, but we also need to be cognizant of taking responsibility for our own actions.
Dan Bender
Wenatchee
Consider taking flags to the cemetery this Memorial Day
It is with great sadness and disappointment that the Cashmere American Legion Post No. 64 is announcing that their Cavalcade of Flags ceremony on Memorial Day has been canceled.
This year would have been the 72nd ceremony that was started in 1976 with just 22 flags under the supervision of Commander Art Cote.
Last year, 445 American flags donated by veterans’ families were put up at the cemetery and there would have been a few more this year. Also, close to 1,000 small flags would have been put on all veterans and auxiliary graves.
Memorial Day, originally called Decoration Day, is a day on which Americans remember and pay tribute to their ancestral family members. It is the one day of the year to remember, reflect and honor those who have given their all in service to our country.
Please think about taking your own American flags out to the cemetery to put on your own loved one and perhaps on a few more veterans’ graves. Also remember about the Veteran Memorial behind Cashmere Riverside Center. The memorial along with the flagpole was dedicated in May 2003. It has the names of local veterans who gave their lives for their country during the wars.
There is always a ceremony there. After the cemetery ceremony on Memorial Day, a wreath is thrown in the river for the veterans lost at sea.
The auxiliary will also not be having their traditional Poppy Days where they hand out poppies to wear for Memorial Day. We might be able to have it later. All proceeds from the poppies goes to assist active-duty military, veterans and their families. The American Legion Auxiliary adopted the poppy as its memorial flower in 1921 and started the Poppy Program in 1924.
Please contact me or Commander Ken Komro if there are any questions. Our hearts are heavy about this decision because it is such an important meaningful day. The American Legion and Auxiliary is a community of volunteers serving veterans, military and their families. We commit ourselves to service not self.
God bless America,
Linda Ingraham,
President, Cashmere American Legion Auxiliary
COVID-19 restrictions are unfair to political challengers
Governor Inslee’s COVID-19 shutdowns in the state of Washington are becoming increasingly onerous. I do not trust his decision-making and believe he has ulterior motives that are not good for the businesses of this state.
However, I am writing this in response to Mr. Inslee’s restrictions on gathers of groups of people.
Mr. Inslee’s “Washington’s Phased Approach to Reopening and Modifying Social Distancing Measures” indicates no public gatherings in Phase 1. Phase 2 (which can only occur at least three weeks after Phase 1 has been in place) only allows groups of five or fewer persons. After at least another three weeks, Phase 3 allows no more than 50 people to gather. Phase 4 may never happen before the primary elections.
Due to the fact that incumbents have built in advantages in all elections due to name recognition, publicly funded correspondence and fundraising, I believe this year’s primary elections will be unfair to challengers of statewide office holders due to incumbent Inslee’s restrictions. Challengers will not be allowed to meet the public at service club meetings, rallies, and even spring and summer festivals.
I would like to put forth the suggestion that any incumbent to statewide office be disqualified from running for re-election this year due to the unfairness of Mr. Inslee’s gathering restrictions.
With several candidates running for each statewide office, it will be impossible for many voters to get exposure to the ideas and issues each challenger advocates before the primary election. This is not a problem for incumbent candidates and an unfair advantage for them as well.
While it might be unfair to current office holders that are not part of Mr. Inslee’s “Phased Approach” advisory committee, each incumbent office holder now has additional advantages because of Mr. Inslee’s plan.
I believe the only way that challengers will get any coverage or consideration is if incumbents are barred from running for office this election cycle.
Jeff Kenoyer
Cashmere
Rationality no longer matters
I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry at Donna Tyson’s letter “Trump has shown amazing leadership,” so I did both. The U.S. is rapidly moving to become a failed state. Rationality no longer matters. Logic and evidence are dismissed.
Under such an irrational system, I fully expect the following statements to come from Trump and his cult followers: Testing causes the disease, since if we have no testing then we have no cases; the death count is hugely inflated, since those who died are Never-Trumpers so they shouldn’t count and the true count is zero; elections should be suspended since they allow NeverTrumpers to vote and that should be made illegal; no one has really died, the images on TV of body bags stored in refrigerated vans are really “crash-test-dummies” stuffed into body bags to embarrass Trump; this whole Covid-19 scenario is just a Never-Trumper made-up plot to make Trump look bad.
His contradictions, “The one case will go to zero soon,” “I take no responsibility at all,” “I have absolute authority,” “I have no authority at all; it is all up to the governors,” are ignored or dismissed as “fake news.” Trump would destroy the country if it helped his standing among his supporters. The bottom line is that Trump’s first responsibility is to protect American lives. He is incapable of carrying out that responsibility. He has failed the most important test of office. He is the death president. He can only distract with a new daily “train-wreck” or gaslight the nation, “I recognized it as a pandemic before anyone else” or find scapegoats, “It is all China’s fault.” or “Only Democracts are dying to embarrass me.”
For the first time in my 66 years on this earth, I can honestly say that the rest of the world would be better off if the U.S. didn’t exist. We are the world’s best example of a failed state where irrationality rules.
Pierre Dawson
Cashmere