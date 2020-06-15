What happens in Seattle matters here
I know for many in Eastern Washington, Seattle seems far away, the politics of the Sound irrelevant.
I grew up in Eastern Oregon, and we certainly felt like that about Portland. The politics and events felt — and often were — so disconnected that it felt like a different state.
My dad moved to Walla Walla in 1994 and I’ve lived in Washington full-time since 2007: Walla Walla, Seattle, and now the Methow. That divide exists statewide.
This problem has existed for decades, a dangerous gap nationwide. Now isn’t the time to fall into it. As I write, Seattle is waking up after a night of horrible police brutality, to cap a week of brutality. I have friends who, protesting peacefully, were assaulted with tear gas and flash bangs for exercising our First Amendment rights.
This came one day after city leadership suspended the use of gas. Never mind that it’s banned in warfare.
It’s easy to think that this doesn’t affect us here and the decades long bad behavior of Seattle police holds no relevance here. It does. If police brutality goes unchecked; authoritarianism unchallenged; and leadership doesn’t stop it, it’s only so long before it spreads. Before governments here suppress peaceful protest; arresting, assaulting, and waging war against civilians to silence them.
Regardless of your stance on current protests, that should scare you. As a white man, I’ve had little reason for fear. I acknowledge that privilege. I don’t want to fear police, or view them as tools of oppression. I want police who protect; who I trust. Police I can call for a welfare check on a mentally ill neighbor unworried they will kill her; who won’t pull guns on innocent men for using a golf club as a cane, or spend more resources fighting reform than fighting crime. I want this for everyone, regardless of race, background, mental health, or immigration status. We don’t live in the Wild West of the 19th Century. Let’s act like it and demand better of our law enforcement.
(The last three examples are true stories of Seattle Police malfeasance.)
Murray Sampson
Winthrop
Abortion videos confront grisly reality
Actor Will Smith said, “Racism is not getting worse. It’s getting filmed.” We all watched the gut-wrenching video of police brutality, dutifully if not eagerly. We wonder how many incidents of racism have occurred, never captured on video thus never recognized.
Although YouTube and Facebook display of all manner of crime — including murder — footage of another atrocity is unavailable since it violates their “decency standards” This appalling human rights abuse is abortion.
It is essential that Americans witness actual film of police brutality to raise our collective consciousness and attempt to solve deep seated racism in our justice system, but it is equally vital to witness the actual (legal) murder of our most vulnerable citizens. Such film is virtually unavailable and/or censored by common platforms. Former abortionist Anthony Levatino, M.D. has produced dispassionate animations demonstrating abortion procedures for each trimester and for chemical abortion, while omitting the bloody gore present in an actual abortion.
Following Assad’s gassing of innocents, Barack Obama movingly addressed the American people. “The images from this massacre are sickening. ... the world saw in gruesome detail the terrible nature of chemical weapons, and why the overwhelming majority of humanity has declared them off-limits — a crime against
humanity. ... Indeed, I’d ask every member of Congress, and those of you watching at home tonight, to view those videos...”
Yet video of actual abortions is censored. As racism is described as “systemic”, so abortion has become so ingrained in our culture that it rarely evokes a second
thought. Yawn. It’s easy for white Americans to ignore racism, and it’s certainly more comfortable to ignore abortion than envision an actual procedure. Do we refuse to confront the grisly reality of abortion to avoid facing our own indifference?
You no doubt watched film of George Floyd’s murder. I now challenge you to view Dr. Levatino’s videos of abortion procedures. Appropriating Obama’s conclusion in his 2013 speech, “What kind of world will we live in if ... we choose to look the other way?”
Jeanette O'Donnell
Wenatchee