Mission Ridge plans are too much
My purpose of writing this letter is to express my support for the article “Develop or Die,” and to share my own feelings about the proposed Mission Ridge expansion.
Having grown up in the Squilchuck drainage, I’ve had the chance to develop a great appreciation for the area. The public lands surrounding Mission Ridge offer something to recreationists of all sorts. I enjoy backcountry skiing in the winter, and trail running in the summer. We as a community, have something really special here. If the proposed expansion is approved, Mission Ridge, the Squilchuck drainage, and Wenatchee will be changed forever, and not for the best.
The expansion calls for 900 single family units, a hotel, and employee lodging. When fully booked, this would amount to roughly 4,000 people. The population of Cashmere is roughly 3,200 for some perspective.
With a base of guests this large, the surrounding public lands will see a large increase in use. Trailheads (most in this area are just a pullout) will be overrun. Not only will parking be next to impossible, but with restroom and garbage facalities almost non-existent, increased waste will be an issue. In addition, the trails will be much more crowded which not only negates the peaceful atmosphere for users, but will have a negative impact on local wildlife, specifically the migration and calving of the Colockum elk herd.
I believe we are making a big mistake as a community if we allow the proposed Mission Ridge expansion to take place. Myself, and many others I know (locals and visitors), love Wenatchee and Mission Ridge because it is the exact opposite of what this expansion would entail.
There’s a dwindling list of towns such as Wenatchee that have so many nearby recreation opportunities, yet have remained relatively uncrowded. I’m sure some will disagree, but I pray Wenatchee is not the next Tahoe, Park City, or Whistler. We should all think long and hard, before we accept such a drastic change to this place we’re fortunate enough to call home.
Austin Boese
Wenatchee
Jump start the economy by tackling climate change
We are all wondering how we will jump start our economy once this virus has been defeated.
The U.S. Labor Department reports 16.8 million people filed for unemployment by 4/9/2020. Moody’s Analytics predicts job losses are expected to reach staggering levels in the coming weeks. The current bailout of $2.2 trillion includes a pay-out of $1,200 per person, an extension of unemployment benefits by several weeks and $500 billion in loans and loan guarantees to large corporations and small businesses. These are good stop gap measures especially if there is independent oversight. But, we still do not know how we will restart the economy by getting people working again.
Many folks recoil at the ideas of The Green New Deal. And many criticized the actions of President Roosevelt when in 1933 he began bringing the country out of the Depression with The New Deal for the American People. With a combination of jobs and relief The New Deal helped stabilize our economy.
The current Green New Deal commits to completely transitioning America to renewable energy by 2050. A carbon free economy would hugely increase energy jobs.
From weatherizing all homes and businesses for energy efficiency, electrifying homes and businesses, building a modern electric grid system, upgrading our infrastructures such as bridges, roads and rail lines, revamping our transportation system with electric vehicle charging stations, prioritizing assistance for fossil fuel workers and more, the Green New Deal offers us a plan to restart our economy and address climate change.
We, the people, are powerful. Look what has happened in the last three months as we collectively cooperate to fight this virus.
We can choose our future. Will we continue to support bail outs and lax oversight of oil, coal, gas and other polluting corporations as we do now, or will we insist on jump starting the economy and addressing climate change at the same time?
Susan Evans
Wenatchee Interfaith
Climate Group
We must defend all of our rights
Kudos to Mr. Willett for his letter Re: Inalienable rights.
Please note though that when Thomas Paine wrote this beautiful treasure of a document for all mankind he referred to the rights as “unalienable.”
Nevertheless ... when the Supreme Court rules on the validity of any law they refer to our Constitution not the Declaration of Independence.
The First Amendment states “Congress shall make no law....abridging...the right of the people to peaceably assemble.” Washington law RCW 43.06.220 states:” The governor after proclaiming a state of emergency...may... by the proclamation issue an order prohibiting: (b) Any number of persons ...from assembling or gathering on the public streets parks or other open areas of this state either public or private” It is quite clear that the state law is unconstitutional.
The law says “any number” and “other areas...public or private.” According to the strict interpretation of this law he could forbid me from being within 6 feet of my wife in my own home.
Please refer to Feb. 28, 1933, wherein a Decree of the Reichs President under Article 48 of the Weimar Constitution cancelled German rights (including the right to Assemble Article 123) “for a while.” It was around 13 years and 4.5 million German soldiers and 500,000 German civilians sacrificed later before the German people regained their liberties.
It would never happen in America!?
Why give the government the precedent to declare an emergency and strip us of one of our liberties. I gave four years of my life (voluntarily) during the Vietnam War Era to defend all our freedoms.
Please do not misunderstand me. I am 73 and vulnerable to this virus. I am doing my part voluntarily to stay safe and keep others safe.
My only point is that of the five rights guaranteed by the First Amendment the Right to Assemble is just as important as any of the rights in the Bill of Rights. We must defend all the rights of the Bill or else none of them is guaranteed.
Larry Gross
Wenatchee