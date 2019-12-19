City has done a good job on traffic flow
This is a response to the recent letter about the timing of the yellow light interval of the traffic light at Fifth Street and Chelan Avenue.
I drive through that intersection several times a week, as do hundreds of other vehicles, without ever getting a traffic ticket. Because of the way the lights are timed, alert and careful drivers can often drive the length of Chelan or Mission Street without stopping.
But everyone has to stop sometimes to get back into the sequence.
The traffic light systems at many Wenatchee intersections now have pedestrian countdown warning signs that can be seen by vehicle drivers. I recently checked, and the south bound light at Fifth and Chelan turns yellow and starts the countdown 22 seconds before the light turns red.
That is a really long yellow warning. How long does one need? I know that if the countdown number is below 5, it is time to use my brake and stop so I’m are not in the intersection when the light turns red. Simple, sane, and safe. No problem and no ticket.
The city has done a nice job of upgrading many intersections to aid traffic flow and to make them safer, particularly for pedestrians. Thanks to the city works for a job well done.
Ann Baye
Wenatchee
Roads: Do it right the first time
We have lived in Wenatchee for 14 years and it never ceases to amaze me at the way Wenatchee can waste money.
For example, this last summer they spent a great deal of money putting down new surfaces on the local roadways. Well, as I drive down Crawford, I notice the surface is already coming up.
This is happening on many of the roads they worked on. By the time winter and the snow removal equipment get done, it will have to be done again — at great cost to all of us, including road closures and traffic delays.
I was always taught if you are going to do something, do it right the first time. Thank you Wenatchee for spending our car tab fees for such a waste.
Gerald Martin
Wenatchee
Give foothills deer the room they need
We live on the back side of Maiden Lane with a beautiful view of the Sage Hills. Every year, signs go up and articles are printed about the Sage Hills trails being closed from Dec. 1 until March 1.
And every year, I yearn for a bullhorn to alert those who think the rules about protecting the mule deer don’t apply to them.
Just this morning, I witnessed a woman, talking loudly on her cell phone with her unleashed dog running wild, traipse across the trail, scaring a herd of six mule deer farther and farther away.
Once they heard her voice, they started running as she got closer and closer. I tried yelling to her but she was still on her phone. Please, whether you love our mule deer or not, this is their protected habitat during the cold winter months.
The rules apply to all of us. Please find another area for your exercise. I love these deer and want to give them the room, peace and quiet they need.
Camille Cadman
Wenatchee
Thanks from YWCA Emergency Shelter
The ladies at the YWCA Emergency Shelter would like to send out a heartfelt thank you to Burch Mountain BBQ.
Justin provided a delicious meal for us on Thanksgiving Day. A lot of us don’t have family in town and didn’t have anywhere to go to spend the holiday. His generosity and time spent in doing this for us was over the top. We are humbled and grateful.
Another thank you to Clover, YWCA Board President and Rachel, Interim Executive Director for opening up the YWCA Women’s Empowerment Center so we had somewhere warm to eat our wonderful meal.
Thank you to all!
Michelle Bolyard
Wenatchee