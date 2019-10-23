Confronting the reality of abortion
After the death of late-term abortion provider Dr. George Klopfer in September, 70 boxes containing fetal carcasses were discovered in his garage.
Additional stashes were found in car trunks and storage units, and to date authorities have recovered medically preserved remains of 2,411 babies aborted by Klopfer.
Dr. Klopfer lost his medical license in 2016 for failing to report abortions on rape victims as young as 10 years old. No one denies this man was a deranged monster.
The infamous Kermit Gosnell, late-term abortionist in Philadelphia, was considered to be a pathological outlier, but was convicted only when it was proven that he cut the spinal cord of a born alive infant. In some states today, a baby who survives the chemically induced heart attack caused by in injection of digoxin into her tiny heart, is left to die slowly of neglect, hunger or starvation. Gosnell’s method, although ghastly, is arguably more merciful.
Abortion is the least regulated medical procedure in the country. Yet Planned Parenthood relentlessly opposes any increased regulations to safeguard women’s health, including a requirement that abortionists possess admitting privileges at area hospitals in case of an emergency. Gosnell and Klopfer both operated clinics far below standards with regard to cleanliness and staffing, but Big Abortion has consistently fought against frequent and diligent inspections.
But what was Klopfer’s crime? To allege even “improper disposal of human remains”, a misdemeanor, presumes that these fetuses were, well, human. Why does Klopfer’s ghastly handling of the babies he aborted make those abortions any worse than if their bodies had been burned or discarded as medical waste? Was it so different than Planned Parenthood’s preserving and boxing up remains to ship to laboratories?
Are we disturbed because to acknowledge that aborted fetuses had real bodies, with faces and hands and feet and arms and legs, forces us face the reality of abortion? There’s a human body to dispose of, one way or another. The true barbarism is not about the disposal of the fetal remains, but that these children are allowed to be killed in the first place.
Jeannette O’Donnell
Wenatchee
Chase Bank is a funder of climate change
Chase Bank is the world leader in lending for fossil-fuel extraction (coal, oil, gas, fracking), damaging the earth’s atmosphere and increasing global warming. (Bloomberg 10th Annual Report 2019).
We all face an existential decision about earth’s survival, and Chase makes this problem worse. Although lending for fossil-fuel extraction is just 7% of their loan portfolio, imagine what that money could do funding renewable energy and transitioning from fossil-fuel.
Thousands of new jobs could be created in clean energy, helping heal the earth and providing better paying jobs for fossil-fuel workers developing the adaptations necessary for climate change survival.
I challenge Chase Bank to be a leader in the banking industry by phasing out their fossil-fuels lending and instead lending to solar, wind and other renewable energies. I believe, if investors in Chase think about the damage their money is doing, they will reinvest in other more responsible businesses and earn better profit. Other banks would quickly follow Chase’s lead and stop funding damaging climate change. The transition may hurt the economy in the beginning, but nothing compared to the catastrophic cost of global warming.
Chase’s leadership and board members know the science of climate change and the damage they are causing the planet and so open themselves to being sued like the pharmaceutical companies with the opioid crisis.
If you bank at Chase Bank, it’s time to close your account and cut up their credit cards. It is easy to change banks and credit cards. Start banking with regional banks or credit unions that help build healthy communities and protect the earth. It is amazing how much power and influence we each have when we stop doing business with irresponsible companies like Chase Bank who jeopardize the future for our children and grandchildren.
Joseph Roy, PhD, ThM
Wenatchee