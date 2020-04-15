Census should have citizenship question
Filled out my 2020 census questionnaire on line. No citizenship question. What a loss. Common sense alone dictates that should be the first and most important question. For historians and genealogists, NOT having that question on the form is a travesty. In looking at early census records of some of my grandparents and other family members, whether they were marked as a citizen or not, was a BIG clue on whether I could find additional information on them.
The 1910 census included a question whether the person was a citizen or alien and what year they arrived in the United States. My grandfather being noted as an alien clued me in that there was no need to look for citizenship papers for him prior to that date.
On the 1920 census, the year of immigration, whether they were an alien or citizen, and if naturalized, the year they became a citizen, were among the questions asked. These were all helpful clues about my grandfather’s coming to the U. S. and the fact he was marked as a citizen told me there’d be application for citizenship papers in a courthouse somewhere. With the year provided, and knowing where he lived at that time, I was able to acquire copies of his application much easier than if those questions hadn’t been included on the census.
Pop’s application pages had additional dates, places and details of key events from his early life I’d have otherwise never known! In our technological age when every move you make and every word you say is stored in a data center somewhere, why would some of those who rule over us demand such important questions and details be left unasked? Because they’re cunning snakes?
A snake, in my opinion, declared Washington a sanctuary state. An April 3 article in The Wenatchee World (from Seattle Times writer Gene Balk) revealed that King County gained 321,000 people since the last census. This massive growth in one left-run county (yes, one county!) should guarantee them more representatives once the numbers are tallied. Citizens or not, they’ll have tax-payer paid representation.
Dwight Needens
Quincy
Protect health insurance during COVID-19 crisis
It is time for our congressman, Rep. Dan Newhouse, to speak truth to power when it comes to the well-being of his constituents.
President Trump has refused to open up a special enrollment period under the Affordable Care Act to new applicants, even as millions of Americans are losing their jobs and their health insurance during the COVID-19 crisis. The cost of a coronavirus test may be free under the recent legislation passed by Congress and signed by the president, but the treatment is not free.
Each person who is struck down by this virus either must be insured or will have to pay the entire cost out of his/her own pocket. How much does a two-week stay in an ICU cost? I promise you, it is multiple thousands of dollars every day.
The refusal to open up ACA enrollment is an act of pure cruelty. It is time for Rep. Newhouse to speak up and rally other Republicans to do so. We are all Americans and we should be able to survive this pandemic without financial devastation.
Bill Pope
Mazama
Grateful for caregivers, first responders
Today we are frequently reminded of how grateful we should be to all those who are providing medical and other needed emergency care during these difficult times.
Every day many thousands of these selfless caregivers and responders risk their lives in our behalf. Many have fallen ill, some have died and we are not close to seeing this pandemic end. Local efforts to recognize these sacrifices are heartwarming indeed but we should also remember that these good men and women were making similar sacrifices and accepting similar risks long before the current crisis began and they will continue to do so once this pandemic ends.
Hopefully, in the years to come, we will always remember to thank these good people for their good works.
Lance Hammond
Ephrata
Time to start caring for the economy
I learned in my training that if I’m feeling a certain way, the person I’m with may be as well and that thought lead to this: Optimism.
Optimism that this virus is waning; as are the number of new cases and the number of deaths. Not to diminish the need for high risk populations (of which I am one) to remain on guard, but to decrease the doom and gloom of some previous predictions (“based on models”).
Thankfully, our country took rapid and cautionary measures to limit the effect ... thank you! Now though, I wonder if some can start returning to their normal lives and not waiting for another income and savings and business crushing month?
Financially, waiting (in my humble opinion) is going to be more impactful than the virus. People are scared and adding to the fear serves no good or beneficial impact, which is what extending the quarantine does. Of course, vulnerable and at-risk people should take cautionary measures (maybe, just to be safe, even more so than typical flu), but we need to get our lives moving again and that means our businesses.
I hate seeing an engaging and growing economy demolished out of excessive fear. We need our lives back. Maybe start reopening before the damage grows?
Sharon Muir
Wenatchee