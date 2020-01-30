Progressive plans would rob future generations
We would like to react to a recent exchange between Elizabeth Warren and a man at one of her political events.
Warren promises to cancel all federal student debt if she becomes president. The questioner told her about how he had worked two jobs, saved money, didn’t take vacations and lived frugally in order to pay cash for his daughter’s college education.
During the same time, an acquaintance of his took vacation trips, lived beyond his means, and accrued large debts for college education for his children. The father asked if his daughter’s expenses for college would be repaid to him at the same time his acquaintance’s debt was forgiven? Warren, without hesitation, answered “Of course not.”
We strongly identify with that gentleman. Our three children have limited, but debt-free college educations. They have worked hard to provide for their families, staying out of debt and even paying off a mortgage. Our grandchildren are being home schooled at their parents’ expense. We are saving for their college educations as are their parents.
Should citizens like us have their taxes increased to pay off the debts of those who feel “entitled” to four or more years of free college education: an education that often results in no job skills, no life skills and certainly no social skills?
In the Warren (and Bernie Sanders) progressive world, being fiscally responsible is punished by increased taxes to provide “freebies” for the increasing number of people who “want it now” and feel that somehow they are entitled to ”have it now.”
Future generations will be robbed to pay for these and other progressive plans.
Mark and Sue Wetherald
East Wenatchee
Show your support for apple license plates
The time for a Washington Apple specialty license plate is now!
All it takes is a signature of support. The Washington Apple Commission proposed a Washington Apple specialty license plate and with legislative sponsorship from Senator Brad Hawkins, it was introduced as SB 6032 before the Senate Transportation Committee.
Washington apples are the leading agricultural commodity in the state and our state produces 65% of the entire U.S. fresh apple crop. As the Wenatchee community knows, the apple industry contributes to the economic success of Washington while also being a great source of pride and history. A Washington Apple specialty license plate would be a sincere gesture of recognition to the industry. Most importantly, it would be a fundraising source for the beneficiary charitable organization, the Washington Apple Education Foundation, and their work in providing scholarships to children of growers, farmworkers, warehouse employees and other industry members.
They have helped young members of the rural communities in Eastern Washington pursue higher education and build successful professional careers with mentorship and training.
Adding a signature of support takes less than a minute and can be done at bestapples.com
Toni Lynn Adams
Wenatchee
Impeachment trial must be impartial, fair
As the Senate undertakes its solemn constitutional duty and begins its trial of now-impeached President Donald J. Trump, I’ve seen a great deal of misinformation, misleading social media posts, and all manner of outright false “fake news.”
Given the monumental importance of this political process — one which has only taken place twice before in the history of our nation — it seems vitally important that every American is aware of the real facts, which are overwhelming and genuinely horrifying.
Thanks to hundreds of hours of depositions and public testimony from multiple non-partisan career professionals, documents and communications released by Rudy Giuliani’s henchman Lev Parnas, and even the words of the President himself, we now know beyond all reasonable doubt that Trump and his allies engaged in a months-long plot to use the awesome power of the presidency to extort an ally, Ukraine, into manufacturing dirt (in the form of sham investigations) on former Vice President Joe Biden.
We also know that Trump engaged in unprecedented obstruction, refusing to supply even a single piece of paper in response to multiple valid Congressional subpoenas.
In spite of the overwhelming evidence of Trump’s repeated misconduct, it now seems apparent that every single Republican in the Senate may be prepared to acquit this dangerous, deranged President — without even calling a single witness or issuing subpoenas for a single document. This should be of grave concern to every American, whatever their views of Trump’s polarizing politics may be.
This is simply not how an impartial, fair trial is supposed to be run. Given Trump’s historical, unprecedented obstruction of Congress, it is absolutely critical that the Senate — and the American people — be allowed to see these documents and hear from witnesses such as John Bolton and Lev Parnas, who have already publicly offered to testify. Due to the incredible importance of this trial, it’s vital that all the information (especially that which Trump has fought so hard to obstruct) comes to light.
Write your representatives!
Dain Schroeder
Quincy