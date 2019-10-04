Thanks for a great Autumn Leaf Festival
This last weekend saw another great Autumn Leaf Festival in Leavenworth. This was the 55th recurrence of the first official Leavenworth festival and it was one of the best ever.
Even though it rained, the bands were exceptional and spirited, the floats were gorgeous and most of all the crowd was enthusiastic.
Everyone seemed to have a great time. As the official hosting group for Leavenworth, the Royal Bavarians wish to thank the Autumn Leaf Festival Association (ALFA) for putting on a fantastic parade and car show.
We want to acknowledge all of the help and support given the Royal Bavarians by the many Upper Valley businesses, especially those from Leavenworth, who donated time and gifts for our hosting events.
We especially want to praise and thank our community and visitors for coming out supporting the events and just enjoying Leavenworth.
Thank you.
Scott Bradshaw
2019 Kanzler of the
Royal Bavarians