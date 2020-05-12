President Trump ignored the danger
While other world leaders grasped the reality of the corona-virus in January and February and took action, immediately making and distributing tests for the virus, stockpiling supplies like masks, respirators, PPP, encouraging social distancing, etc., our President during January and February was holding fundraisers for 2020, doing weekly campaign rallies, and downplaying the virus as just another flu.
My apologies to the President’s supporters and those who are suffering financial peril, or the loss of a loved one; and I can empathize with those awaiting medical procedures. No one should minimize these trying times and the nation is paying a heavy price to fight the COVID-19 19 virus.
However, there is ample evidence that knowledge of the virus was known by the administration in early January and possibly even sooner but it chose not to face the consequences until mid-March — too late March when reality came knocking at the White House door.
Whether the President didn’t believe the science, or want to deal with the virus, or hoped for the best, or had more sinister political motives, we may never know for sure.
We do know the death rates put the U.S. in the same category as Italy and Spain. We should be in the category of countries like South Korea, Germany or city-state Singapore. Remember when we led the world in preventive medicine and were a world leader?
I believe the President’s fabrications, changing narrative, and ability to take credit for others success while quickly shifting blame for failures has always been a problem.
But this time, his famous gut and genius led him down a very destructive path and we will all pay for it in lost time, wealth, health, and national pride.
His lack of leadership is no longer a joke we can afford to indulge in.
Connie Fliegel
Quincy
Did target shooter cause Hay Canyon fire?
From the kitchen window, I see thick black smoke billowing and climbing in the sky to the north, 10 miles away. Howling winds. Helicopters are dumping huge buckets of water on the steep terrain.
Helicopters fly back-and forth, filling buckets in the Columbia River. Great photos in today’s Wenatchee World article.
I have hiked up Hay Canyon and Tibbets Mountain many times. But gunshots by reckless people ruined the area for me.
My guess is the fires started from discarded cigarette butts. Did gunmen spark the fires with bullets striking rocks? Dirt bikers without a required spark-arrester?
Ninety percent of wildfires are human-caused.
Kathleen Miller
Wenatchee
Read more, be better informed
Re: John Alexander’s letter of May 6. He complains that Gov. Inslee is supposedly using only one source — a University of Washington virology center — for information on the novel corona-virus that causes COVID 19.
Anyone who has listened to Inslee speak knows this is false. This UW site has provided a widely used model of how the pandemic might spread. It is one of many sources the governors are using.
Then Alexander goes on to cite information from ONE retired radiologist—not a virologist or epidemiologist. Just having an M.D. behind one’s name does not make one an expert in the “facts” of this pandemic.
I advise everyone to follow multiple media sources (excluding Fox News which often reports “fiction” as “facts” to support the President, who does the same). Read the Washington Post; listen to NPR; watch PBS; and scan Politico and Bloomberg and a host of other reputable online sources. You will be better informed.
Jody Marquardt
East Wenatchee
Perhaps Mission Ridge proposal could be adjusted
Over the past few weeks, The World has printed a variety of well-written and thoughtful letters commenting on the Mission Ridge expansion plan. As someone retired from a ski resort career, I could not resist adding my own thoughts.
I support Mission Ridge expanding into the owner’s adjoining section, establishing a second base area, offering much needed beginner terrain, parking, overnight accommodations, Nordic trails and various infrastructure. The existing base area does not have the necessary topography or acreage to provide any of these.
Since its inception, Mission Ridge has struggled with inadequate beginner terrain, and the proposed expansion would place the resort in a much stronger position. It appears much of the opposition to the plan is focused not so much on the concept of developing a second base area, but rather on the scale of the proposed residential development.
I must admit my surprise at reading the number of beds proposed for final build-out. While it is not unusual for master plans to describe a larger, more complex project than the final constructed outcome, sometimes a developer is able to create a final, fully sized project, so the proposed scale of project must be taken at face-value.
Consequently, concerns over impacts to water resources, traffic on the Squilchuck arterial, and others, have been expressed by a sizeable number of avid, local skiers. I agree that the magnitude of the proposed residential development feels out of place here, risking over-development. But, there are alternatives. A scaled-back, yet adequately-sized proposal might fit the parameters needed for the financial viability of the overall project, and garner less opposition from those concerned about over-development of the Squilchuck Basin.
There may well be time to reconsider project scales and viability, given the changes COVID-19 is bringing to the Northwest’s economy. We can only speculate what future adjustments we will all need to make.
Chester Marler
Leavenworth