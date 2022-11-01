Return Kim Schrier to Congress
In the last few minutes I’ve seen six political ads. Five ads were attacks on their political opponent. One was a positive ad telling what the candidate has been doing the past two years and why she should be returned to congress.
Kim Schrier presents positive ads with a pleasant expression, a pinch of welcome humor and evidence she crosses the aisle and listens to others ideas to get things done
Return Kim Schrier to Congress where she will continue to get things done
Vote, it is your right and your superpower.
LaVonne Kiehn
Wenatchee
Kim Schrier is effective and independent
I am voting for Dr. Kim Schrier in the in the general election for Washington's 8th Congressional District on Nov. 8. I urge you too to vote for Congresswoman Schrier.
She will continue to protect Social Security and Medicare from cuts. She will work to keep our air and water clean and transition to a clean energy economy to slow the rate of climate change. And she will keep working to strengthen our healthcare system until every person in this country has access to affordable, high-quality care. She has taken on the Veterans Administration to ensure that veterans receive the quality health care they have earned, and deserve.
Kim is the first and only pediatrician in Congress, and was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when she was 16 years old. Both as a patient and a community pediatrician for nearly 20 years, she knows how important it is to make health care, along with other everyday costs, more affordable for middle class families.
Dr. Schrier introduced a bill, signed into law by President Trump, to speed up getting generic insulin to market, to bring down costs. Kim has stood up to price gouging by prescription drug companies, and voted to finally give Medicare the power to negotiate prescription drug costs and cap insulin at $35/month for seniors.
Everyone deserves to feel safe in our community. Kim has worked with both parties to secure funding for local police, and to improve training for law enforcement. Kim has gone on ride-alongs with local law enforcement across the district to hear firsthand from officers about the tools they need to keep our communities safe. She has worked on pragmatic ways to improve safety and build trust.
Dr. Kim Schrier is doing a great job and will continue to represent the interests of all people in our district, because Kim works with both parties. She has had six bills signed into law by President Biden and eight by former President Trump. It all adds up to this: Kim Schrier is effective and independent.
Ken Robertson
Wenatchee
The Symphony is back: Buy a ticket for upcoming season
On Oct. 1, the Wenatchee PAC opened its doors once again to the music of the Wenatchee Valley Symphony. It was a momentous evening with a stage filled with talented local musicians.
The sounds were complex, stimulating and exciting. New sounds filled the PAC with the help of marimbas, harp, piano, bassoons, oboes, flutes, a tuba and the strings plucking and bowing intensely.
However, for many there was a dark side to the evening because it appeared the stage musicians outnumbered the audience. Realizing the time and energy the orchestra members spend practicing, the scant audience had to be very disappointing.
Nikolas Caoile is a very talented director who is in demand to conduct outstanding orchestras all over the country. The season has just begun. Please go to wenatchesymphony.org and purchase tickets for the upcoming season. "What we do not sustain goes away."
Suzanne Sorom, Gene and Gloria Kupferman, Jane Hensel
Wenatchee Valley residents
Aaron Viebrock for Douglas County PUD Commission
I’d like to endorse Aaron Viebrock for reelection as District 3 Douglas County PUD commissioner. As CEO of HighLine Grain Growers, I spend a lot of my time working closely with elected officials.
Much like Douglas County PUD, HighLine Grain Growers serves thousands of patrons that rely upon our platform to perpetuate their way of life. We operate 50 grain handling facilities that stretch from Wenatchee to Spokane and share with our neighbors a reliance upon those in office to keep us on the trajectory we envision for ourselves.
Commissioner Viebrock has spent his time in office guiding our region to an ever more prosperous future. He sees our world through a multi-generational lens that I consider an essential characteristic of leadership. He understands the needs of our region today and what it will take to meet the demands of tomorrow. Most importantly, Commissioner Viebrock shares a view that we are just stewards of these platforms. At HighLine Grain Growers, we encompass this mindset with a simple phrase: It’s not ours, it’s just our turn.
From agriculture, to industry, to the environment where we all work and play, our region benefits from the leadership of Douglas County PUD. We rely upon our commissioners to have our best interests in mind and to make decisions consistent with a prosperous future for our families and our neighbors.
I encourage those who think about our world in a multi-generational way, like we in agriculture do, to vote for someone who has this type of vision — vote for Aaron Viebrock.
Paul Katovich
Waterville
Vote for Tiffany Smiley
Consider what value Washington state is getting out of having Patty Murray in the U.S. Senate. It must be the easiest job in the government to fully commit yourself to a political party's agenda so you do not need to bother wasting time reading all the legislative materials because you have already determined that you will just follow the party line and vote the way you are told.
Try to find any historical incident where Patty challenged a Democrat-biased legislation — how is that representing all the people of Washington state?
Then all that is left to do is unquestioningly follow the dictates of the leaders in your party and build a puppet's service shelter from which one emerges every six years to pat themselves on the back for their mindless efforts and at the same time speculate vindictively how terrible a political opponent just might be. Yet we must consider Patty's dwindling usefulness as a meaningful political figure that is worthy of our tax dollars to pay her salary.
It is time for Patty to plan return to civilian life and learn to live with the consequences of what she helped to foster during her career in politics. We need new fair political representation with true leadership capabilities evident in the characteristics of Tiffany Smiley.
Keith Thrapp
East Wenatchee
Kim Schrier gets things done
In these days when the entire Western United States is struggling with catastrophic wildfires and endless days of smoke, Representative Kim Schrier has been a strong and effective leader to clear the skies for us — literally and figuratively. Dr. Schrier has sponsored meaningful legislation for community wildfire protection and better forest management throughout the West, but with North Central Washington in particular.
As the only member of Congress from the Pacific Northwest on the House Agriculture Committee (which oversees the Forest Service) Kim Schrier is a recognized voice for the region on issues of forest health and wildfire. This is especially important as she represents our communities, which are some of the most at-risk for wildfire in the nation. She engages regularly with our local scientists, fire district chiefs, and elected officials to ensure that the legislation she sponsors meets our communities’ needs.
In particular, Dr. Schrier has been a vocal advocate at the nation’s capital to establish a small diameter mill in Chelan County. She has worked directly with our Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz to clear bureaucratic hurdles to increase the pace and scale of forest restoration. This work is in line with Kim’s goal of increasing the use of prescribed fire and mechanical thinning to improve forest health and reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
Kim Schrier was a key figure in the recently passed Wildfire Response and Drought Resiliency Act, a package of 49 bills that provides much-needed investments to improve our communities’ prevention of catastrophic wildfires. This will directly benefit all of us.
Kim Schrier reaches across aisle to get things done. She is smart, practical, and personable. She is willing to listen. We need her continued representation here in North Central Washington.
Bob Bugert
Wenatchee
