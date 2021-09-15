Choosing beliefs over science is responsibility without accountability
Some thoughts I shared with Representative Alex Ybarra while thanking him for his end-of-session wrap-up:
You are correct, teachers do have the right to make personal, individual health care decisions. You stated the governor was forcing the teachers to get vaccinated. He is not. He is mandating they be vaccinated to teach. They are welcome to remain un-vaccinated. They just won’t be teaching.
COVID is a public health issue. We have a responsibility to the people we share space with. We do not have the right to be a vector for illness. It seems it is a burden for some to become vaccinated to protect their fellow citizens. Aren’t we taught to be our brother’s keeper?
Getting a tetanus vaccine is a personal choice. Give someone a venereal disease and you’ll be tracked down. The law is very clear. You don’t have the right to put another’s health or life at risk. We should think about our humanity rather than our freedom. We are not safe unless everyone is safe.
The Constitution and the Bill of Rights define our rights, but also limit those rights. We cede some rights to the government for the greater good. When driving, the rules of the road are not optional. It’s for the greater good. We have the right to swing our fists or smoke our cigarettes if neither touch another’s nose. The terms, “we give up some freedoms” and “we live in a free society,” are not a contradiction in terms. No one in a free society has unlimited freedom.
I don’t understand why some choose not to believe the virologists, epidemiologists, microbiologists, immunologists, pathologists, and other researchers. Some would rather believe the outlier on YouTube or the person they went to high school with who barely passed general science.
We have all heard people say, ”I don’t believe the vaccine…” People need to critically examine their beliefs. Beliefs are not scientific truths. The thing about science is, it’s true whether you believe it or not. Choosing beliefs over science is responsibility without accountability. This thinking promoted by “freedom lovers” is killing people.
Philip Seaberg
Quincy
You are not alone
Much attention has been drawn to concerns for the mental health of families during our battle with COVID, especially the increased rates of suicide. I would like to give thanks to one of the community resources that played a huge part in the rehabilitation of a family member during a mental health crisis several years ago.
At that time, we consulted psychologists and psychiatrists for their professional guidance but the support and education we got from National Alliance on Mental Illness Chelan Douglas (NAMI CD) was invaluable.
NAMI CD is a volunteer education, support and advocacy group that has local programs for both families and peers — the person who has mental health issues.
Currently, NAMI CD has twice-monthly Zoom support meetings and multi-week education classes held online. They use trained volunteers who have “been there” to help people navigate the mental health system and understand the illnesses. NAM1’s services are free and confidential. For further information: namicd.org; FB: NAMI Chelan-Douglas; (509) 663-8282 (leave a message)
When my family member was in crisis, we used every community resource available to us. NAMI CD was one of the most important. I encourage anyone who is experiencing mental health issues in themselves or a loved one to reach out to professionals and to contact NAMI CD for support.
Beverly Puterbaugh
Wenatchee
Thanks for vaccinating
I am writing this to thank members of our community who have chosen to be vaccinated against COVID.
Today at Central Washington Hospital where I work as a Hospitalist, there are 56 patients hospitalized with COVID. The five floor hospital accommodates 42 patients on the top 4 floors, fewer on the first floor. Over a quarter of our hospitalized patients have COVID.
While it is true that having only 53% of the U.S. population immunized against COVID does not contain the highly contagious delta variant from spreading largely amongst the unvaccinated, without that immunized half of the population our hospital would be hosed. We would be flattened.
I thank those who have chosen to vaccinate. I urge those of you who have not been vaccinated to just do it — for yourself, and for your community. Today, 46 of our 56 hospitalized patients are unvaccinated, 10 of our 12 ICU patients are unvaccinated, and 6 of our 7 patients on a ventilator are unvaccinated.
Chris Hogness, MD
Winthrop
Sheriff Burnett: Your behavior is reprehensible
Seriously, Sheriff Burnett? You are willing to risk the health, safety and well-being of school children in Chelan County by (in effect) holding them hostage for your personal political beliefs about masking and vaccination?
You have removed Community Service Officers (CSO) from schools because you do not support a mask/vaccination mandate in this state. In the Sept. 1 Wenatchee World article, you admit that NO CSO has objected to the mask/vaccine mandate — but you do. That is simply inexcusable. God forbid something should happen to a single student during your little show of defiance.
I hope that the county commissioners will take the appropriate action and deduct the cost of providing CSOs from your budget and contracting directly for this service with a private security entity or the previous CSOs themselves.
I am curious — how is that you have a deputy on the radio promoting the mandatory wearing of lifejackets in boats for safety reasons — yet you object to masking and vaccination? Aren’t both actions about personal choice and freedom AND public and personal safety? Or am I missing something? Your behavior is reprehensible.
Suzanne Hartman
Wenatchee