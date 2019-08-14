Do the best we can with our environment
So, once again somebody wants to breach dams. To save some salmon.
Well guess what? Those salmon need water. Cool clear water. And that water is behind those dams.
We have already seen these same people demanding more water be released from our dams because the rivers were too warm.
We need more dams. More water storage. Hold the rain water back for drinking, farming, lawns and gardens. And yes, fish. And periwinkles. And beavers. And birds. And power.
We all moved to this paradise for the mountains and rivers and cheap power. Well, a lot more people will be moving here. Eating the food we grow on less and less land. And they and our children will need water. Lots of water.
Let us not push our children into the ditch to prove who is the most environmental. Let us do the best we can with the changing environment we are given.
Chris Hiatt
Cashmere
Thanks, Wenatchee, for helping big-city visitors
My wife and I recently spent a weekend in Wenatchee and were amazed at the friendliness of the local folks.
When we arrived by train from Seattle my phone didn’t work so I couldn’t call a cab. A local couple, Elisa (sp?) and her husband in the “ blue Subaru” offered their phone. Then they offered to drive us to our motel!
The next day we called for a car rental but there were no cars available. The desk clerk at our motel went out of his way to locate a car. At the U-Save car rental office we mentioned our train home was at 5:30 a.m. so we needed a cab at that time.
He offered to let us leave the car at the train station!
During our visit we were circling a parking lot looking for a spot when a woman came up to our car and gave us a full day parking receipt she had purchased but no longer needed.
Coming from a big city where none of these events would have happened makes us really appreciate you wonderful Wenatcheeans. Thanks for a rewarding experience.
Paul Debruyn
Tigard, Oregon
Searching for a quieter summer
Its summer and many of us are trying to enjoy our outside time and yards but find our choice of music doesn’t match our neighbors. What to do?
Be an old fuddy grumbling under our breath about “music these days”; stay inside; talk to the neighbor? For me, being outside alternating between patio, lawn, house, garage, garden, dog care and relaxing is one of the blessings of summer.
And I’m listening to MY radio while I do....and the mowers, and the builders, and the passing cars, and to all the sounds of a neighborhood.
So, I’d be thrilled if those around would not presume we share radio station/music preferences. (It’s one thing to have to listen to the booming bass of cars as they approach and pass and another to be inadvertently, unwantedly and endlessly serenaded by a music channel I’d never select.)
Noise and smell are two of the most powerful influences and I’d like to remind folk that being a decent neighbor means never having to be asked to turn down your radio (or lighten up on the perfume). Instead, maybe you could think that our choices are different, and you could decide not to share?
I think I am not alone in expressing appreciation of a calmer, quieter (and less smelly) life.
Appreciatively,
Sharon Muir
Wenatchee
What If
What if humans woke and all realized religion was a human thought. No more hate or conflict due to religion. No more extremism.
What if we all woke on a planet/ starship in another solar system. We looked back/forward and saw the blue marble earth/planet/ mother ship and all the humans. Not American, Chinese, Russian. No, only the marble and 7.2 billion humans.
What if?
We are humans; everything after is a choice: Religion, sex, country. We must value humans because we all have to make choices.
Steve Mayo
Wenatchee