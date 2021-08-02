Slow down and preserve our wildlife and neighbors
Last week, three deer were killed on Tunk Creek Road in three separate incidents. The first was a spotted fawn hit on the big hill above the Keystone cutoff. The second was a doe just before the second cattle guard in the valley proper. It was hit at a speed so great the body was broken into two. The third was another Bambi on the same hill above the Keystone cutoff.
Persons of experience have estimated that vehicles often travel down the hill above the Keystone cutoff at speeds greater than 60 mph and even as fast as 80 to 90 mph.
If people want speed thrills, perhaps living by a freeway would be safer for wild and human life. Our hunters would appreciate the deer population and venison not being so wasted by drivers in a rush.
A few weeks ago, a young woman was run off the road by a speeding car not respecting the double yellow. I myself yielded to a car, about which I had been warned, as it approached a stop sign too fast to stop. Sure enough, it blasted through. Had I not seen it coming, I would have been T-boned on the driver’s side.
Leaving just a few minutes earlier, appreciating the ever-changing landscape where we’ve chosen to live or taking responsibility for being late will save lives.
Auto racing is a great sport, but it has its place and it is not on a country road. Longtime residents are aware of the regular crossing points of the chukar, the porcupine, the bear, the mountain sheep and the deer, but even we can be surprised so a little caution goes a long way in preserving our wild neighbors and our neighbors who walk and ride bikes for exercise.
Please, slow down.
Victoria Velategui
Riverside
Illegal fireworks threaten Wenatchee Valley
Events of the fire in Sunnyslope, possibly caused by illegal burning, prompts me to write. I no longer look forward to Independence Day due to the use of illegal fireworks inside the city.
From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. this year, in our neighborhood two blocks from the hospital, illegal aerials were used. The illegal aerials (known to start fires) and the loud bangs that can “wake the dead” impacted me!
I was worried about the threat of fire and their use sent my dog into anxiety related trembling and panting fits.
Yes, I’ve tried anxiety products for him but they only scratch the surface. I have to drive him out of town from our not-so neighborly neighborhood, trying not to worry about our home catching on fire.
From a vista, we can see illegal aerial fireworks being shot off all over town.
What on earth are people thinking?
It’s fire season!
Certain fireworks were not allowed in Chelan County, but allowed in Douglas County. So, I am led to believe that these fireworks were purchased in Douglas County and brought to Chelan County ... or bought illegally.
They can start fires, people. Oh yeah, that’s why they probably are illegal in the first place!
Then, we have idiots that burn illegally.
Are you kidding me? Not even going to get into that one!
Are there no citations being issued in these instances? Aren’t there steps the police or fire departments can take to curtail this kind of blatant disregard for the law? The city could use the revenue, right? By not holding the people accountable for breaking the law they are setting a precedent.
Please: protect our lives, preserve our property, and serve our people. Wenatchee get a grip before it’s too late.
Loni Nealy
Wenatchee