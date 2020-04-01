Liberty not the only inalienable right
Appalling. That is my reaction to the letter to the editor from Harvey Gjesdal. If I am following his thoughts correctly, it seems he would rather see thousands more people succumb to the COVID-19 virus than to suffer the loss of liberty that the current quarantine imposes.
This quarantine is a temporary imposition on our liberty to protect our safety and happiness in the longer run, not the other way around. The selfishness shown by Mr. Gjesdal lies in sharp contrast to the selflessness of the nurses, doctors, and other health care providers fighting at the front line of this disease. We owe it to them to forgo a little liberty temporarily to slow the spread of this virus.
Liberty has never been unfettered. That would be anarchy. We have always constrained personal liberty for the benefit of the community. At the local level, there are laws against speeding and driving under the influence of intoxicants; nor may you take someone else’s property without permission.
At the federal level we have drafted people to fight in wars, rationed food and fuel, and imprisoned Japanese Americans out of fear.
All far more egregious impositions on liberty than the current quarantine, and none were permanent. Liberty has greatly increased since our constitution was written. Slavery was abolished and those freed were allowed to vote, and women were given the right to vote only 100 years ago, August 18, 1920.
Liberty is not the only inalienable right Thomas Jefferson asserted in the Declaration of Independence. Life and the pursuit of happiness are the two other inalienable rights expressly stated. Sometimes, we must choose which is more important under the current circumstances.
Bruce Willett
Chelan
COVID- 19 and toilet paper
A video just gone viral stages what appears to be a drug deal, with a driver pulling up and handing the man on the street a wad of cash. The street guy then reaches into his coat pockets and hands over the goods — a bottle of cleaning fluid and a roll of toilet paper. Humorous but hits home.
By now, we’ve all heard the basics over and over — wash your hands, don’t touch your face, keep social distance, avoid large gatherings, don’t panic, etc. And occasionally, it’s been suggested that we consider stocking up on certain necessities. Does this mean everyone should rush to Walmart or Costco and grab every last roll of toilet paper off the shelves?
Obviously, this strategy only works for the few, who may now have a year’s worth of TP socked away, at the expense of the many, who may soon have none.
With the shortage, are folks just not going to practice proper hygiene after doing their necessary business? Doubtful. More likely, in times of no TP, people will get innovative, including everything from using substitutes like heavier paper, rags or other materials which would tend to clog up sewer lines if not properly disposed (and how does one properly dispose of that sort of thing?), to the black market and even breaking into residences, commercial buildings, and warehouses in search of stockpiles of the precious paper.
And, as crime increases, sewers back up and hygiene becomes questionable, this will take badly needed resources away from our sorely needed efforts in fighting the real effects of COVID-19.
While it may be fine to stock up two weeks or a month’s worth of TP as per normal conditions, more than that is uncalled for and will only make things worse for everyone in the end (pun intended).
We need to beat this pandemic, and we’re only going to do that by working together for the greater good, not with a selfish “every person for themself” survivalist mentality.
Larry Glickfeld
Wenatchee