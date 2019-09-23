Thanks for the help during recent flooding
Alex and I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their kindness and generosity to us during our recent flood.
We appreciate the monetary donations and those that worked so hard at our “clean up day.”
Wenatchee Valley Super Oval and the racing community have been supportive in so many ways. Saying thank you seems inadequate, but thank you.
There are many great companies who donated time, materials and labor. Wenatchee Pumps, Robbins Garage Door, Ripley & Sons Excavation, contractor Dan Auguston, Knutson Construction, Turner Restoration, W/W Pumping, Zero Handicap Golf Carts, Whitley Fuel, Pioneer Park Deli and Jeremy Anders with Wenatchee Valley Super Oval. If I have forgotten anyone, please accept my apology.
The overwhelming devastation that we experienced was very disheartening but the love and support we received was incredible. Once again you all made it bearable.
Joe and Alex Ludeman
East Wenatchee