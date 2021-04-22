Support carbon fee legislation
On Earth Day, April 22, support clean energy now
Hooray! The Douglas County PUD is stepping up boldly with its new pilot project to produce clean hydrogen fuel. Its new facility will be a model for the future of green power while capitalizing on excess electrical power from the Wells Dam that otherwise would be sold at a loss.
While this hydrogen fuel project may be the wave of the future, we also must focus on what can be done to reduce global warming in the near term. One quick way to do that would be to put a national carbon fee on all fossil fuels being mined or pumped out of the ground. This would put the squeeze on fuel and power companies, creating a gradual reduction in the use of polluting fuels. Renewable energy, already less expensive in many places, will become more practical for individual consumers and companies.
To offset any increase in gas and oil prices people might feel, the fees would be returned as regular dividend checks to all U.S. residents equally. This would put money in people’s pockets, giving back to average and lower-income people more than any extra they might spend on fuel.
A carbon fee isn’t the only change needed to break our addiction to fossil fuels, but it is well researched and could reduce polluting emissions quickly. A bill to do just that, HR 2307, is in the House of Representatives now. Please support it on Earth Day, April 22.
Deborah Stewart
Seattle
State Supreme Court is writing law
I read in the paper that Chelan and Douglas counties passed laws to restore possession of drugs as a crime after our progressive liberal State Supreme Court declared the state law unconstitutional.
The case was a woman claiming that she should not be held liable for drug possession because the pants given her contained drugs she didn’t know about. Now, I think any reasonable person would check loaned pants to see if anything was in the pockets and also, wash them before wearing them.
I guess our state Supreme Court doesn’t go along with the time-honored axiom that “ignorance is no excuse in the law.”
Well, I guess our state Supreme Court believes they as usual can write law and subsequently set social standards based on their values no matter the objections of the people through their legislators or initiatives.
James D. Cronrath
Cashmere
Twitter: Diluted, pathetic and pointless
We have turned into a population of followers! What is the appeal? Twitter is no more than a high school popularity contest for adults; “I have .... number of “followers.” What, meaning you are a leader? You got more votes?
Seems more equivalent to lemmings than leadership, and again, fully high school.
I suppose in not having a Twitter account, I have no right to comment, but I have a history of speaking, and often, out of turn, so, so what? I was taught to use my words and my vote, not to merely grab on to someone else’s opinions, perspectives, or liesand and claim them as also mine by following them.
I suppose there is appeal in obtaining recognition, but I’m not finding it and truly keep wondering: What is the point? Are we afraid to have opinions that are not attached to hoards of unknown others?
I don’t believe that is the case. Must we have a minimum consensus to hold an opinion? Remember, history burnt those suspected of witchcraft yet hoards of followers these days are elevated to ranks of the righteous.
They are no more righteous than crumbled rock yet they are being followed. Are they casting spells or playing magic flutes to tempt followers and should they be burned at the stake for harnessing some version of popularity not given to deserving but obscure others?
It’s a mystery to me, but I suppose folks need recognition and this is a diluted, pathetic and pointless version.
Harness your own perspectives. Nurture your own opinions. Consider the relevance without regard for the vote of others on them. They are not laws nor amendments, they are yours. Stop following. Form an opinion or cc an actual letter!
Sharon Muir
Wenatchee
Cancel your NRA membership
Let’s be honest about our sacred Second Amendment. When our founders wrote that gun ownership “is necessary to the security of a free state,” they could not have imagined the killing power of large-magazine rifles. Nor could they have imagined our security being compromised by gun ownership as we are reminded yet again after the events in Atlanta and Boulder.
Due to the power of our gun lobby, the United States has more gun homicides than all other 22 developed nations combined. With 5% of the world’s population, we own approximately 46% of all guns. We have more guns than people. The gun lobby outspends gun control efforts four to one targeting lawmakers eager to take money in exchange for their souls. And dare I mention which party this money almost exclusively goes to?
In Boulder, tragically, the city’s democratically voted ban on assault rifles was recently quashed by an NRA-backed judge.
The battle cry remains: “If I give up my AR-15, they will come for my hunting rifle next.” And, don’t you know? “More gun ownership will reduce homicides.” Sure. Like more drugs will reduce drug abuse. As for the mantra that gun control will not solve the problem? We need only to look at Japan where gun restrictions have resulted in a homicide rate that is nearly nil- not one hundredth of the U.S. rate. Imagine that.
I’m a hunter. My guns are for shooting ducks and deer, and possibly an intruder. One shot will do. If I need to shoot an intruder or deer 30 times, it’s time to give it up. It’s not hunters, but those with manhood issues who need bigger guns.
So, are we helpless to merely wait for the next slaughter in one of our schools, churches, or shopping mall? Here’s a couple suggestions: Cancel your NRA membership and contribute instead to the “Coalition to Stop Gun Violence” or “Everytown for Gun Safety” to name a few. And let your congressional representatives in Olympia and Washington, D.C. know how you feel and how you will consequently vote.
William Lindstrom
East Wenatchee
Election security does not equal voter suppression
In response to the recent Safety Valve letter “Proposed voting barriers are not about voter fraud” I have a few comments and questions.
The writer claims there are over 400 state initiatives across this nation that seek to suppress the vote, but for the sake of this letter, I will assume the author is initially —i f not primarily — referring to the recently passed law in Georgia.
I would be willing to give a lot more credence to the argument of voter suppression if any detail had been provided. Even the Washington Post gave President Biden four Pinocchios (An unabashed liar, Urban Dictionary) for his claims of “Jim Crow” restrictions in the new law.
I don’t know if the Wenatchee World reported on this, I couldn’t find anything in the archives. But there are a lot of similar links on the internet if you are interested.
I wholeheartedly believe that all eligible citizen should be able to vote. But I vehemently protest and believe that any voting by non-citizens, deceased, or otherwise ineligible voters must be suppressed in order to protect my vote. No identity, no vote.
It would be enlightening to me and perhaps many others who have read that letter if the precise suppressive or limiting provision(s) of the Georgia law that are objectionable, or not already in the statutes of other predominately Democrat-majority states, or are not supported by the majority of the public when polled would be listed.
In summary, please be more precise in your arguments, it will greatly enhance your credibility.
Herbert Teas
East Wenatchee