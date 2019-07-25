Bless our community with more bus service
I just received my ballot today, and I am happy to have the opportunity to vote YES on Proposition 1. A vote for Link is a vote for the community.
Unable to drive, I frequently ride Link. Link gives me, and many others the freedom to get around town, to shop our local merchants, go to Farmers Market, enjoy the activities at Pybus, get to Riverfront Park, go see friends, and just be active in life. This is healthy for me and my community.
It’s exciting to think I will be able to attend performances at the PAC, lectures and programs at our museum, and other events in the evening and still get home.
A regular schedule on Saturday, instead of the current, limited, half schedule, will make it easier to run errands on Saturdays. Having buses run on Sunday makes church become a possibility to attend along with other Sunday activities.
VOTE YES on PROP 1 and bless our community with more bus service. Help those of your community that are bus-service dependent live fuller and more productive lives.
Two cents for every $10 spent is a bargain, blessing all of Wenatchee. We CAN afford this. Open your hearts. This gift is a NEED for the bus-dependent.
Rosie Glickfeld
Wenatchee
Embarrassed to be a privileged white male
Rhetorically I ask who holds the moral compass of our society? While on a national scale, we cage innocent children. We push them into overcrowded pens, deny them adequate food, force them to sleep on concrete floors, offer little or no water to bathe, force children to care for infants and deny representation in the courts. As a veteran, was this the national policy I got drafted to represent?
Recently, I read in local papers inequality, injustice, sexism and racism continue to exist in our local criminal justice system, if not in the entire community. Let me explain.
A white male was arrested allegedly with the body of a woman in the trunk of his car. He was seen trying to set the car on fire. He went to court, was charged and bail was set at $75,000.
Another person, described as being from “Nespelum” was allegedly driving under the influence, and wrecked their vehicle. A passenger was killed in the wreck. The
“Nespelum” person was charged and bail was set at $500,000.
I am not insinuating that the bail bonds were adequate or inadequate, just that they were unjust, sexist and racist. I ask why the Caucasian male was required to post so little when the Indigenous persons bond was so high? Is this equal justice under law?
Why do our courts continue to discriminate against Native People? I am surprised that more people are not appalled at the blatant racism of our courts. Or was the decision for bond made because the dead person in the trunk was a woman and the intoxicated driver of the vehicle was also a woman? These questions need to be asked by the public and answered by the courts. When will justice be served for our Native Community, innocent children, and the Women of our society?
I am embarrassed to be a privileged white male taxpayer, despite being a veteran.
Enough!
Michael “Buffalo” Mazzetti
Tonasket