Columbia Valley Community Health confident about future
Columbia Valley Community Health is here to stay. An article that appeared in the Wenatchee World on April 30 may have left readers wondering if CVCH could survive the current pandemic. While it is true as the article states that Community Health Centers face big financial losses, thanks to the diligence and careful financial stewardship shown by the CVCH Board of Directors and its executive team, CVCH came into this crisis in a very healthy financial position. The article mentioned a financial analysis that indicated 16 health centers in the state of Washington are in a perilous financial position. What it failed to mention is that CVCH is not one of those health centers. In fact, that analysis shows that CVCH is financially strong and healthy.
During the COVID-19 crisis we have strategically and operationally tightened our belts, prioritized spending as needed, and are judiciously managing additional support funds that we have received and will continue to receive. These may be extraordinary times but thankfully, CVCH has extraordinary individuals who make up its team of physicians, providers, staff, leaders, and board of directors.
2020 marks the 49th year of operations for what is now known as Columbia Valley Community Health. We are confident that we will be around for our 50th anniversary, and far into the future. As long as there is a need for primary healthcare to be provided with compassion and respect for all, CVCH will be here to provide that care for the communities we serve.
Kristina Stepper, President
CVCH Board of Directors
David Olson, CEO
Columbia Valley Community Health
Life, liberty and happiness
“Is the cure worse than the disease?” is the theme of national debate since COVID-19 has recently taken over our society. Everywhere from this Safety Valve column to national demonstrations we see the full spectrum of opinion on display: Saving lives vs Saving the economy.
At one extreme are those who claim that the government has no right to restrict our lives. I agree that there is little reason to shut down the likes of small construction jobs or shops with only two or three workers on site, as well as many outdoor recreational areas (wear masks and observe social distancing). Nevertheless, we can’t ignore that we’re still at war with an enemy that we can’t simply fight with guns and bombs. In fact, it’s the virus that now packs the most powerful weapon in the form of us humans, using our bodies to spread this devastating disease to one another. To advocate “every person for themself” is irresponsible and will only result in extreme spread of the disease, along with additional accompanying medical and social costs.
For those thinking we’ve “flattened the curve” and it’s time to move on, look to Hokkaido, Japan. With the virus seemingly under control early on, but the economy suffering badly, the island opened for the normal influx of spring tourists, only for the disease to spiral out of control again.
Here in central Washington, there’s little reason to complain about “confinement.” Everyday people are out walking, running, cycling, gardening, etc. While concerts, sporting events, graduations and the like are cancelled, that’s a small price to pay compared to the restrictions and rapid spread of the disease in places like Italy, Spain, Britain, New York etc.
The Declaration of Independence grants us the right to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness....” I doubt this includes the right to recklessly endanger the rights and lives of others, including many health care workers. If you choose to jump off the bridge and risk only your own life, that’s one thing, but when you choose to take others along with you, that’s not acceptable.
Larry Glickfeld
Wenatchee
Where is Gov. Inslee’s leadership?
Much has been said about our governor’s “leadership” during this pandemic and I would like to know where it is.
A governor with leadership would have a state ready for any emergency not gripe at the president for not supplying emergency equipment he neglected to stockpile. It is the governor’s job in every state in the union to keep it ready for any emergency, pandemic, hurricane, earthquake, etc. and stockpiled with the needed emergency supplies. He also has the final signature to sign for the number of hospital beds built in the state.
A governor with leadership who has an international airport in his state would have stopped or restricted all incoming flights or at least quarantined people at the very first sign of this disease outbreak.
A governor with leadership would have put travel restrictions and/or stay at home orders in effect before the president had to issue a nationwide incoming travel ban Jan 31.
A governor with leadership would have put a group together to figure out how to safely restart businesses as soon as possible after the pandemic curve started down, but no, our governor sat for four weeks letting all the people out of work congregate at the hardware stores, etc. before even saying everyone must wear a mask in public. That seems an awful lot like closing the barn door after the horses are gone.
A governor with leadership would know the difference between standing on a riverbank skipping rocks and holding a fishing pole or sitting in a boat on the water and sitting in a boat on the water holding a fishing pole.
Guess what, governor, there isn’t any.
Of course holding a fishing pole might help feed your family while being out of work. This also has the same application for workers on a public works project and private enterprise projects: equipment operators, carpenters, plumbers, etc. all so same job on either project except the private project generates the tax money to pay for the public project. Seems like this idea was just backward.
Somehow all this doesn’t seem much like “leadership.”
Wallace Schauer
East Wenatchee
Determining which businesses are ‘essential’ is biased
Why can one business be open and another with the same business not? Why is one business compared to another,when they are not at all the same?
Unfair and bias. This goes against our rights!
Karen Hall
Quincy