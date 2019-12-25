End of life decisions
Confluence Health has done my medical service for many years. I am getting well along in years and have to look ahead and see what is best for me.
I am very happy with my doctor but Confluence is against end-of-life decision. When the time comes and I want end of life, I guess I will have to go to Seattle and find a strip mall with doctors who will sign the papers.
My doctor says we can take care of your pain as long as it doesn’t make you addicted. End-of-life decisions are not only just about pain.
Once again, east side is behind the times. End of life is a personal decision and would be nice to have your doctor assist and guide you but that won’t happen here.
Conrad Everson
Wenatchee
Gratitude for hospice team
Words can’t express the gratitude we have for the whole hospice team. The care you have our loved one in his last was phenomenal.
You showed him love, compassion and dignity to the end of his life.
Hope Petree
Wenatchee
Thanks to Mayor Steve Lacy!
East Wenatchee residents have been very fortunate to have Steve Lacy as our mayor for the past 22 1/2 years. He is humble about his accomplishments and values cooperation from the city staff, council members and greater Wenatchee people.
He worked hard to improve our mall with the expansion to include important retail stores. He developed a city theme centered around the 1931 first transpacific flight of Miss Veedol and the Wing of Wheels festival including the Classy Chassis parade.
The Japanese garden and connection with our sister city, Misawa, Japan, took place under Steve’s leadership. He initiated and helped spearhead joining the city of Wenatchee to insure the viability of the Wenatchee Valley Museum.
He worked to improve East Wenatchee’s financial state and will be leaving it in a much better position than when he became mayor. His legacy is a positive one not only for East Wenatchee but for the greater Wenatchee Valley as well.
Thank you Steve Lacy for your many years of successful service. We do appreciate you.
Marie Buckner
East Wenatchee
Cutting through Democrats’ smoke and mirrors
Let’s cut through the “smoke and mirrors,” name-calling and get to some positions of public record.
If you feel that it is OK to increase taxes to 100% on the wealthiest people and punish successful “big corporations” who hire millions of employees, vote Democrat. Warning: The job you once had may become a thing of the past as there is no money to make payroll.
If you feel that it is OK to let “undocumented” illegal aliens, who have never paid a dime into Social Security or Medicare, to receive government benefits you’ve paid for, vote Democrat. Warning: don’t be surprised when your Social Security and Medicare is no longer available.
If you feel that it is OK to tear a living fetus apart, and kill a baby after it has been born, vote Democrat. Warning: You may be shocked by your party’s public position on this.
If you feel that supporting a Congress that does nothing other than spend millions of dollars and nearly three years hoping to find some “high crime” so that they can remove a duly elected president, vote Democrat. Warning: Socialism doesn’t work...find a country that is socialist and see how it is working for the “common good”; the common peasant.
If you feel that socialism is better than capitalism, move to your choice of socialist countries. Warning: You must leave your belongings and money behind. You must “blend in” to the general populace to fully enjoy your new way of life as you reflect on the freedoms and prosperity you once enjoyed!
Gordon Schuster
Wenatchee
Shovel your sidewalks
It’s happening again. Some “special” people think they don’t have to shovel their sidewalks. They are exempt because, oh, I don’t know, they work or they are over 55 or they have to get their somebodies some where.
You know, they are the only ones with “so much to do.” Golly, it must stink being you, so special and exempt, just because.
Meanwhile, we mortals get to slip and fall and break something, or watch our four-legged’s run off in fear because you don’t care about others.
The city even allows 24 hours after snowfall to get snow picked up, but you won’t even meet that because you are special. Tell my dog that when she can’t get walks because my leg broke on your slippery driveway; or the gramma down the street is hospitalized just trying to visit a family member who has a selfish neighbor.
Or the person who walks and cares for your dog can’t make it to your pet or make a living for two months because her leg is broken. I shovel (with one neighbor) another neighbor’s walk and it’s my pleasure to help her out.
She feels bad enough needing help without adding insult to injury with causing another’s broken foot. Get some good karma. Shovel yours at least and someone else’s just to be a decent person.
Merry Christmas,
Sharon Muir
Wenatchee
NFL playoffs: Here’s how to do it
With impeachment, climate change, trade tariffs, Brexit, gun violence, refugees, mass immigration, health care, etc., dominating the headlines these days, I thought I’d write about something more important, like the upcoming NFL playoffs.
Referring to a recent editorial (Dec. 15), author Matt Calkins thinks the current system of awarding the top four seeds of each conference to the division winners no matter what their W-L records, with the 5 and 6 seeds going to the remaining two best teams, is just fine.
Although this does result in the six best teams in each conference making the playoffs most of the time, this is mainly a result of mathematical probability (kind of like saying the Electoral College is a great system because it works about 90% of the time, so why bother with something that’s good for 100%?).
In this year’s version, it looks like we’re going to end up with a team that’s 9-7 or perhaps 8-8 hosting a team that’s probably 12-4 in the first round.
Calkins thinks that’s fair because the former plays six of its 16 games against the weak competition of its own division, while the latter faces likely (much) stronger opponents in their intra-divisional games. In other words, Calkins views the lesser strength of schedule for the pathetic division winner to be a plus in the seeding process. Go figure.
In a fair world, there would be two 16-team conferences, and the best from each conference would make the playoffs. No one would care about the 2019 Cowboys and Eagles (or the 7-9 Seahawks of 2010). But life is often not fair, and the advantage of the four-team divisions is exactly as intended: The smaller the divisions, the more “winners” there are, which means more fan, TV and web interest right up to season’s end, along with all the accompanying associated revenue.
I’ve got a better idea: 16 two-team divisions, with 24 teams going to the playoffs. Your favorite team would surely make the post-season, while generating extra billions for the NFL.
Larry Glickfeld
Wenatchee