Change can be healthy, and it is necessary. However, certain kinds of change require that some things remain the same so that we have some constants upon which we can rely.
For voters in the Eastmont School District that constant is a person they can trust in times of change and tumult. That person is Annette Eggers. Her continuing service on the Board is critically important now more than ever in an environment rife with change. Her passion for the students and families of the Eastmont School District is essential to the stability of the district and to the quality of education it provides.
This pandemic has forced changes in education that were heretofore unexpected. This state’s governor, Superintendent of Public Instruction, and legislative majorities seek to eliminate the idea of “local control” in school districts. Curricular requirements and state-mandated policies make it essential that our School Board members have the requisite strength and experience to defend the values and sensibilities of our community. Annette Eggers has that strength and experience.
In addition to those challenges, the district will be seeking a new superintendent in the upcoming school year. Ms. Eggers was on the Board when Dr. Christensen was hired and she should remain so, as her decision-making ability and expertise will be critical in finding his successor.
I served with Annette on the Eastmont School Board for eight years and I have no reservations in recommending her for re-election. She is smart, enthusiastic, and committed to the principle of “service above self.”
Change can be good, but when the winds of change blow it is best to have a steady hand at the wheel. Annette Eggers has that steady hand and the necessary vision to lead the district into the future.
Vote Annette Eggers for Eastmont School Board.
Stephen Piccirillo
East Wenatchee
