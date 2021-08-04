Making sacrifices by taking a vaccine
Sometimes, I become afraid that my own anger will damage me to the point where I can no longer care for my loved ones.
When I hear millions of my countrymen say they are not willing to protect themselves from Covid-19 with a vaccine because they don’t trust their government, I ask which government do you trust?
When I learn that 32,000 Americans died in the Atlantic Ocean and now lay at the bottom of the sea, because they were willing to help save the world from a mad man; while now millions of us don’t seem to understand that over 600,000 have died from the virus that could have by now been nearly obliterated had more people been willing to make small sacrifices like wear a mask to save their neighbors, I fear for our country and for my children.
I try to remain optimistic, but damn it’s hard.
Our parents must have been better than us for they suffered sacrifice upon sacrifice to save the world, while we can’t seem to see beyond this evening’s sitcoms.
Like Trump says, “We’ll see what happens.”
Bill Hanson
Leavenworth
Motorcycle safety
On July 6 1985, I was riding my 750 Honda motorcycle towards Wenatchee doing 55 mph. Just before Monitor, a Pinto station wagon had slipped off the pavement on the right side of the oncoming lane, when he corrected, it caused him to spin across the highway and hit me. Apparently, I flew about 25 feet. The Pinto continued on and rolled!
There were four ‘young’ (at the time) occupants that came and stayed with me until help arrived. The accident ripped the left foot peg and shifter from my bike, as well as the heel from my boot! I suffered a crushed left ankle, a broken left knee and right wrist and road rash!
I was truly blessed when at the E.R., Dr. Roger Starkweather saw me and (after telling my Mom and Dad that I might lose the leg) took a part of my hip and made me a new ankle and, with the use of (what seemed like) a ‘stainless erector set,’ saved my leg. I was 29 years old at that time.
At 65, I am still walking, although the road back did not contain my finest hours.
I tell this story to alert motorcyclists: You are not God’s gift to the motorcycle world! I have seen shorts, tank tops, FLIP FLOPS, bare hands (when a disaster happens, your hands will be the first defense) high speeds, weaving in and out of traffic, traveling in blind spots, passing in the breakdown lane, extreme tailgating, following on the right side of the lane (on the left side you are seen in two mirrors).
I was a ‘biker’ for a bunch of years and still plan on riding.
PLEASE use common sense, todays bikes are super fast, (some are super quiet) I have ridden bikes and still have found myself pulling out without seeing! Protect yourselves, your life depends on it! Dr. Starkweather has retired, I wish him and his family well. I always will be grateful.
Leslie Melcher
East Wenatchee