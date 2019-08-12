Questions over development
In response to Scott Davenport’s letter, I would like say it is really sad when entities designed to represent the best interests of the people instead use their positions to be petty.
Interesting how one property owner seems to have the ear of certain public servants (public being the key word here) even though his project will serve only him. Mr. Davenport’s project, meanwhile, would address concerns about flood and wildfire in the Fifth Street corridor.
The west foothills have burned four times in the last 30 years, taking parts of two different subdivisions from Castlerock to Broadview in different fires, the last being in Broadview.
Flooding happens also, with a canyon cloudburst, happening twice in just the last five years.
How can people’s memories be so short and people who are in a position to alleviate some of these concerns so apathetic?
Why would the school district disregard the opportunity for a second access that could potentially save lives when the next disaster hits. Why would they choose to not do this for the public? Why wouldn’t they want to encourage affordable housing for our older kids, our grandchildren and our great grandchildren? Why doesn’t the school want more build-able ground for their school project?
Dixie Dringman
Rock Island
Hoping YWCA Thrift Store stays open
We read in your paper that the YWCA Thrift Store would close in September. We also heard a rumor that it might remain open!
This store gives assistance to many people and also is a delight to those of us who believe in supporting the YWCA and love to benefit the environment and our pocketbooks with “deals.”
This is also a place where women learn retail and where volunteers are treated with respect.
Needless to add, many are hoping that the YWCA Thrift Store will stay open and will flourish.
Thank you.
Aïda Bound and Gene Frazen
Wenatchee