No more sanctuary
If there is one word that has been added to my vocabulary over the past few years, it is the term sanctuary. I have seen it over and over on television and in the newspapers.
It’s always used in a laudatory manner by governors, mayors, and county officials: Please come to New York, come to California, and Washington state.
We will even take up a collection to help the caravans come up to our borders. Mainly these are the states on our eastern and western coasts — and we will defy ICE and the
federal government to protect you while you are here.
Please, what we need are more medicines, life-saving devices, and more hospital beds, Navy hospital ships, etc. There are those who prefer to blame President Trump — when in fact the previous administration allowed China to control supply companies who moved to China to create a monopoly of medical supplies there.
As for myself, at the age of 92, I still have to work on my ranch and pay my taxes to aid in education of half the citizens of Mexico.
LES KILE
Wenatchee
Trump has shown amazing leadership
I am responding to the May 6 letter by Connie Fliegel that accused President Trump of ignoring the danger of the coronavirus in January and February and wasted valuable time. I wholeheartedly disagree with her claims.
President Trump was harshly criticized when he banned flights from China on Jan. 31. Joe Biden called him racist. The director of the World Health Organization (WHO) said it would increase fear and stigma with little public health benefit. Prior to that, in mid-January, WHO claimed that Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus. Both the New York mayor and health
commissioner encouraged people to go on with their lives.
On Feb. 24, Nancy Pelosi toured Chinatown in San Francisco and encourage every one to visit.
Congress was busy conducting a sham impeachment of a duly elected president.
President Trump mentioned the coronavirus in his State of the Union address. The speech that Nancy Pelosi tore up.
According to my research, on Feb. 29 there was one death and 60 COVID-19 cases in the U.S. (44 of them connected to a cruise ship).
The “lame” stream media is also complicit. First, claiming an over-reaction and then switching direction and criticized every move made by the current administration.
As for testing, how can tests be developed before you know what you will be testing? President Trump claims that he inherited a depleted stock pile from the previous
administration.
Believable because President Obama dealt with the swine flu and ebola. States are also guilty of depleted stockpiles. And many Americans are guilty of not saving for bad times.
President Trump has shown amazing leadership in bringing together private industry and government to work through this challenge. We are still in the middle of this crisis and it is too soon to make final judgment on how our country handled this pandemic.
DONNA TYSON
Wenatchee