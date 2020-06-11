Commissioner DeTro’s post is ominous and threatening
Regarding your story, “Commissioner’s shared photo about Minneapolis protests draws criticism”:
When I saw Okanogan County Commissioner DeTro’s Facebook post this morning, I was shocked and disgusted. In 2017, Heather Heyer was killed by a car driven by a domestic terrorist while she stood up in opposition to the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Now, as large gatherings protesting police brutality unfold around the country, DeTro’s post, which showed a bloodstained truck and the caption “Drove through Minneapolis this morning, didn’t see any protestors” was ominous and threatening.
Hours later, a large truck did in fact drive full speed into a crowd of protesters in downtown Minneapolis. Fortunately, no one was injured and the driver was arrested. But, how can we countenance our elected leader amplifying these violent and hateful events?
Your paper investigated the story by interviewing Commissioner DeTro and regurgitating his responses, which were 1) that “the haters” and “radical progressive leftists” should “get a real life,” and 2) that really it was just a reflection upon being a trucker who hit a deer.
Unfortunately, you failed to scrutinize either of these claims. You could have sought comment from any of the hundreds of Okanogan county citizens who spoke up in opposition to the post, which is now hidden from view.
You could have asked whether the post was blocked by Facebook for inciting violence, or whether DeTro himself took it down (and, if so, why). Or, you could simply have scrolled through his many other Facebook posts. Had you done so, you could have observed and reported on a pattern of DeTro reposting and amplifying far-right fringe content.
DeTro has used Facebook to express that Muslims aren’t American, to suggest that the Coronavirus is a hoax, and to glorify gun violence — and that’s just in the past week.
I appreciate that The Wenatchee World published an article about DeTro’s repulsive post, but you let your readers down when you allowed his responses to stand unchallenged.
There is more reporting to be done here. Thank you for your continued work bringing attention to this issue.
Paul Gitchos
Twisp
Whom do you trust?
Monday at a gathering in response to George Floyd’s murder and police excessive use of force, I was proud to see our youth out in full force. Real change will occur in solidarity.
Been hearing the term fascist these days. My Webster’s defines it as; “a political philosophy or movement that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition.”
Sound familiar?
Antifa is also mentioned quite often lately. It was born out of opposition to fascism (see above). Are you for or against fascism? Fascism is un-American. Currently, this President is using the fascist playbook.
Heard the term thug lately? Webster’s defines it as; “a brutal ruffian or assassin; gangster, or killer.” Can police be thugs? ICE may employ a few thugs. Oppressed folks protesting are not thugs. The historical record of police violence is conclusive. There is consistent aggressive and unnecessary use of force from law enforcement against peaceful protesters. With impunity, thugs thrive. Peaceful protesters carry no weapons.
“Second Amendment” needs no defining. Ask law enforcement officers what their belief is on the topic. I’ve spoken to several. All staunch believers. Second Amendment thugs armed with semi-automatic weapons occupied some state capital buildings around the country recently demanding business openings, yet none were met with batons, tear gas, or rubber bullets by police in full riot gear. Did they get a pass because they were white, armed, or both? Or because they also believe in guns and force like some who “serve and protect?”
Who do you trust? So-called leaders calling for domination by force, those that follow such orders, or those who could re-elect such a fascist? Lasting societal solutions come from the unarmed populace striving for “justice and liberty for all.” The phrase, though powerful, has not applied equally in America. Check your dictionary for the meaning of “all.”
What honor remains when shooting, teargassing, or killing fellow Americans and neighbors? When civilians do it, they go to jail.
Mike Bangs
Malaga
Re-elect Trump
Why should we give President Trump four more years?
His success is real: In economics, in foreign policy, in national security, in bold leadership. These are all reason enough, but what may be more important is the corruption of the Democrats and what will happen to the country, should they win.
They have been deceiving the American people for years: Bigger government, socialistic principles and deceptive tactics. There are no moderates brave enough to oppose the ultra-liberal leadership. The liberal press has joined them, making them all the more dangerous. Their combined efforts are designed to fool us into thinking that they are working for us.
Barack Obama will become known as the most corrupt president in history. He declared his administration free of scandal.
Not so.
Selling guns to the Mexican drug cartels. Mistreatment of conservative groups by the IRS. The Ben Gazhi affair. Hillary Clinton’s misuse of her email server. All ignored by the press and all occurred while Obama was in office.
But there’s more.
Democrat lies and deceit have set new records. The Russian collusion investigation found no wrongdoing. The Ukraine affair ended with the same result. The impeachment of President Trump was a farce. Facts show that these issues were made-up stories by Democrat operatives. The FBI entrapped Lt. Gen. Flynn by using strong-armed tactics and altering documents to make appear that he lied.
Corrupt tactics were used by high-level FBI and Justice Department officials in their “investigation” of the Trump administration. Both Obama and Biden knew of these dirty efforts. They were caught!
Democrats, some of you will not believe any argument against your party. On the other hand, some of you are open-minded enough to honestly evaluate your leaders. Please, put your ideology aside, vote for a patriot who puts Americans first.
The Preamble to the Constitution gives the power to “WE THE PEOPLE”. Liberals beware. “We” know of your corruption. To the liberal press. “We” know what you really stand for. Come November, “We” will remember!
Wallace Aunan
Leavenworth
Piccirillo’s views are strange and potentially harmful
Steve Piccirillo lives in an odd world. His passionate defense of personal liberty has subjected him to censure and even censorship by liberals and leftists, but he’s given nearly a half-page in The World (Steve Piccirillo: Mask or muzzle?) to freely express his views. He’s somehow being coerced into wearing a facemask by liberal-progressives, but as he says, the recommendations to do so are not laws.
The real strangeness is in his perception that, since he’s sure he’s not sick, he doesn’t need to wear a mask to protect others. In fact, since he’s healthy and not asymptomatic, it would be silly for him to do so. But asymptomatic people don’t know that they’re sick; they feel fine, even though they’re contagious.
His views are not merely strange, they are potentially harmful. Piccirillo believes he has absolute rights, which cannot be restricted. That’s flatly not the case. Since the 16th century, the concept of the social contract has described the boundaries of our rights. By living in society, we have implicitly agreed to cooperate with one another to achieve common benefits. One of the ways we cooperate is by sacrificing some degree individual freedom in exchange for being protected from harm.
This is why, even though I find it uncomfortable, I wear a mask. It’s not, as Piccirillo says, to signal my submission to my leftist overlords, but rather to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Piccirillo should do the same. None of us can know in advance that we will not get sick and become contagious. We all have an obligation and an opportunity to protect ourselves and everyone else by the simple, safe, and cheap acts of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
Piccirillo most certainly has the right to express his opinions. But he needs to understand the trade-off in the social contract. Until he does, I want him to stay far away from me
and those I care for. Good luck, Mr. Piccirillo. You and the people you come near may need it.
Lloyd Smith
East Wenatchee
Asking adults to wear masks is not restricting free speech
I don’t understand Steve Piccirillo’s statement in an opinion piece in the May 28, 2020, Wenatchee World (Steve Piccirillo: Mask or muzzle?) that “a tool (a surgical mask) designed to prevent the spread of infection has instead become one used to silence free speech … when their use is required by liberal-progressive “stay home, stay healthy” restrictions …”
It is well-established and well-documented by many publichealth experts that asymptomatic individuals who do not feel sick but are, in fact, infected with COVID-19 can spread the disease to others who they come near. The objective of recommending, encouraging, or — in some cases — requiring mask-wearing in public is to prevent asymptomatic infected individuals from spreading the virus to others.
Mr. Piccirillo states “the CDC says you can spread COVID-19 ‘even if you don’t feel sick.’ That may be true, but you can’t spread it if you are not sick.” However, an individual
who may not “feel sick” may, in fact, unknowingly, be sick (infected with COVID-19) and, therefore, capable of infecting others. Such infected, asymptomatic persons who go out in public not wearing surgical masks can then infect others with whom they come into contact.
The objective in asking all adults to wear masks in public is not to silence or restrict free speech. Instead, the objective is to prevent infected, but asymptomatic, persons from infecting others. The only way to help ensure infected, asymptomatic persons do not spread the infection to others when in public is to recommend that all asymptomatic persons
(infected and not infected; sick and not sick) wear masks.
Gary Palmer
East Wenatchee
Consistency in inconsistency
Yesterday, I stopped by JoAnn’s Fabric in East Wenatchee to see if I could get some elastic for face masks. A clerk met me at the door, saying she could go and get what I needed if they had it in stock, but I could not enter the building.
Wait a minute!
Last week I went in there. Yesterday, it was closed to public entry. Apparently, they have been closed to public entry by our local Health District, or some other governmental authority.
I am angry that someone has the ability to point at a business and decide non-essential ... essential … oops, non-essential.
When my children were toddlers and learning to walk, I would hold their hand. I taught them about the danger of hot, stairs, water, etc. Eventually, I had to let go of their hands, trusting that they had learned. I could not put a bubble around them all their lives.
We have been forced into a bubble, but it is time to let us leave that bubble. Yes, there is risk. Some will ignore the education given to all of us. However, there are other risks. Our struggling economy, unemployment, mental and emotional issues (depression, domestic violence, suicide, alcoholism). The death toll from these may well be higher than the death toll of the virus in our community, and every life does matter.
I’m also deeply concerned about our children, our future, and the emotional and mental education they need to receive outside the home in order to move successfully through life. There will be so many more ripple effects. In time, like peeling back an onion, we are going to find problems that have not appeared on the surface.
I believe trust is at the core. We are being shamed and told we are not wise enough to be trusted. Treat us like adults. There are going to be some who will not act like an adult. But let’s be honest: Some of those people may have been already acting that way long before our world was turned upside down. Trust us and let go of our hands!
Jeana Deal
East Wenatchee