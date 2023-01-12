I heard it again the other day, an apparent mantra of right-wing blogs and talk radio. That schools no longer “do the flag salute.” Certainly, it is not a statement a current parent would make aware that the time-honored pledge clearly remains.

In the four school districts and hundreds of classrooms I’ve attended as a guest teacher, without exception, the pledge was observed. Nor is there reason to believe there are public schools anywhere nationally that don’t concur.