I heard it again the other day, an apparent mantra of right-wing blogs and talk radio. That schools no longer “do the flag salute.” Certainly, it is not a statement a current parent would make aware that the time-honored pledge clearly remains.
In the four school districts and hundreds of classrooms I’ve attended as a guest teacher, without exception, the pledge was observed. Nor is there reason to believe there are public schools anywhere nationally that don’t concur.
Though I did once encounter a high school class (not local) where a few students sat it out. Which they, per the 1943 Supreme Court, have that First Amendment right, so long as they are quiet and respectful. Just as their right to do so is equally respected, as it is with Jehovah Witnesses who believe the pledge violates certain biblical dictates.
As well, we should understand that the “God” in our pledge does not violate the “Establishment” clause of our Constitution, as it references a universal god only, no particular god, the same god on our dollar bill.
I fail to comprehend the need by some to conflate this issue.
