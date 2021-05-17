Donald Trump is a political forest fire whose followers are aflame with an out of control fire of loyalty consuming their rational faculties and good judgment.
Just as a forest fire casts a spell over whatever gets in its way, reducing everything to dust and ashes, so also Mr. Trump’s fiery speech and manner cast a spell over his followers’ political, moral and religious instincts, reducing them to the dust and ashes of Mr. Trump’s authoritarian appeal to people’s need to have an infallible, cult-like, leader to follow.
All I can say is, thank God for Liz Cheney and her willingness to stand up to Mr. Trump’s Great Lie that he won the 2020 presidential election. Ms. Cheney is, indeed, a heroic First Responder in a Republican Party attempting to preserve its traditional conservative values as well as protect our country from the dangerous political, racial (white supremacy) forest fires aflame with the ego, tongue and self imagined greatness of Donald Trump.
Ron Moen
Quincy