Politics should never be a hobby, channels, publications, millions of dollars spent on campaigns to be respent each cycle. How can you talk about politics year round, two years, 4 years about the same thing, where is the direction of intent for change in a forward positive country.
Petty interests on both sides only slow down the progress of our great nation. We have seen what divide does to each one of us who have seen sides taken, real colors shown, greed vs humanitarianism, be honest are you for corporate profits helping your dividends, keeping amurica white, uneducated, poor and pregnant? Or are you about choice, people over money while still making money…Mark cuban, Marcus lemonis, probably many other marks, choice is a great thing you can choose to be a nazi, choose to be a hippie, choose to be cop, choose to be a comedian, and with all these choices you have to stand by your character, ethics and integrity to be a real person not just a fake troll instigation being the only goal instead of moving our lives forward in any way.
Its time to change the subject, its time to move on from all petty squabbles and focus on the real issues we face coming soon, the wave of elderly, crumbling civility, and the constant use of an auto correct instead of trying to be actually correct, just remember who you are talking to if you are irate at homer simpson, al bundy, peter griffin type folks for speaking their minds just remember who you are dealing with conversationally.
The common practice of religion and politics are not good conversation in any setting should be a practice used a lot more maybe less opinion will breed more civil conversation on mutual ground not division of petty issues. When you cant drink the water, drive on the roads, get affordable healthcare or have space to grow your own food to combat sourced inflation those problems are real and not very normal for most americans but its coming without rebuilding our infrastructure for future generations.
