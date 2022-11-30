The way around,

Politics should never be a hobby, channels, publications, millions of dollars spent on campaigns to be respent each cycle. How can you talk about politics year round, two years, 4 years about the same thing, where is the direction of intent for change in a forward positive country.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?