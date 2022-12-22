From the beginning... being checked into the Emergency Room at the Mares Building, diagnosed after a CAT Scan with a perforated appendix, Ballard Ambulance ride to confluence Health Hospital and subsequent surgery in the wee hours of Sunday morning for said appendix removal... absolutely wonderful, caring, compassionate, professional care from everyone concerned. A very special thank you to my surgeon, Dr. Straub, and two special nurses who took such a great care of me... Kinda and Aura. We are blessed to have such a top notch health care in this valley. Let's not take it for granted.

Mary Redding