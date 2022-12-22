The World's lead story (Thursday, 15 December) about the warehouse fire left out an important fact, reported by NCW Life: the building was being used as a marijuana grow facility. Might that not be somewhat pertinent to the story? The dangerous smoke the community was subjected to from the fire. The possibility that the extensive wiring required for heat and light created more potential fire source.
In a world that closely examines and questions the press, as it should after the withholding of significant facts or even complete stories (think Hunter Biden's computer), I would think any and all facts would see the light of day in every story you print. Critical minds are led to wonder....why would you not report the current use of the building? The other news source did.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
As I recently biked the Loop, I noticed again how we continue the sprawl up our pristine sage hills with new roads being cut accommodating even higher mini-mansions. I applaud and support the efforts to purchase and save our precious valley features. However, these efforts can only do so muc…
The World's lead story (Thursday, 15 December) about the warehouse fire left out an important fact, reported by NCW Life: the building was being used as a marijuana grow facility. Might that not be somewhat pertinent to the story? The dangerous smoke the community was subjected to from the f…
From the beginning... being checked into the Emergency Room at the Mares Building, diagnosed after a CAT Scan with a perforated appendix, Ballard Ambulance ride to confluence Health Hospital and subsequent surgery in the wee hours of Sunday morning for said appendix removal... absolutely won…