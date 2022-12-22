The World's lead story (Thursday, 15 December) about the warehouse fire left out an important fact, reported by NCW Life: the building was being used as a marijuana grow facility. Might that not be somewhat pertinent to the story? The dangerous smoke the community was subjected to from the fire. The possibility that the extensive wiring required for heat and light created more potential fire source.

In a world that closely examines and questions the press, as it should after the withholding of significant facts or even complete stories (think Hunter Biden's computer), I would think any and all facts would see the light of day in every story you print. Critical minds are led to wonder....why would you not report the current use of the building? The other news source did.