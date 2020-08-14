Respecting the men and women in blue
We feel that now, more than ever, is the time for all of us to make clear to our men and women in the Wenatchee Police Department and Chelan County Sheriff’s office that their daily sacrifices to keep the rest of us safe are appreciated and valued.
The news/social media has given too much attention to the vocal minority in our society that are pressing for reduction in our law and justice forces. We must resist these efforts and double our Chelan County commitment to support our local agencies in any way possible. Everyday the men and women of our local police force choose to put their lives on the line to ensure our safety and well being. It is a tough time to be in law enforcement.
What can I do, you might ask? How about a friendly wave to the officers as they patrol your neighborhood? How about a card or note of appreciation to the sheriff’s office or Wenatchee Police headquarters? We know that pizza or cookie drop-offs are always appreciated along with a note of gratitude.
And lastly…as the November ballot approaches, do you know how our local and national candidates stand with respect for continued support on law and justice issues?
Joe and Teri St.Jean
Wenatchee
