I am writing to support Dr. Michele Sandberg for Wenatchee School District Position #4. Dr. Sandberg has served in that position for four years, and I first knew her through her volunteer work, teaching Math is Cool, when our kids were in middle school. I was impressed with her knowledge and demeanor then, and have been consistently impressed with her commitment to our kids and our community ever since. Dr. Sandberg has been helpful and approachable whenever I have voiced concerns to her, and she took the time to really explain issues regarding our district. She had obviously done a great deal of research and work to thoroughly understand our district's issues. We need people as committed as Dr. Sandberg to doing the research and thinking through the challenges and solutions for our district.
I have also seen her go out of her way to volunteer her time and do extra to help our kids. She has volunteered to help kids learn, working with kids in STEM to improve our district. As an army veteran and mental health professional, she brings both experience and knowledge to the Wenatchee School District Throughout the past year, she has been calm and professional, helping to guide our school district through these difficult times, asking incisive questions and working to direct a school district that is accessible to all our kids. Her deep knowledge of the issues and commitment to community service is exactly what we need on the Wenatchee School board. Please join me in voting for Michele Sandberg for Position #4 on the Wenatchee School board.
