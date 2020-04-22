Cascade School District has issued hundreds of laptops home to students in order to help students access remote learning during the extended school building closure.
The continuous learning model includes many modalities of learning, including online, telephone, and paper packet support. Nevertheless, the online portion is important, not only for instruction, but also to give students access to teachers and to other students via virtual communities and exchanges.
Cascade has made Wi-Fi available outside of each school building in Leavenworth, Peshastin and Plain. Cascade School District would like to thank LocalTel, InvestED, 59er Diner, the Ponderosa Community Club, the ValleyHi Community Club, the Cascade Education Foundation, and Take a Break Café for their support in providing Wi-Fi to students in the ValleyHi, Ponderosa, Cole’s Corner and Dryden communities.
LocalTel Communications graciously set up a Wi-Fi access point in the ValleyHi Park by working with the ValleyHi Community Club. LocalTel installed equipment in order to be able to provide 20 free vouchers for students to access the internet for 70 days
InvestED is a nonprofit dedicated to impacting the lives of students in need. InvestED is partnering with schools across Washington state, including Cascade School District, through allocating funds based on the student population size and percentage of students who qualify for free and reduced lunch. Cascade School District received $553 from InvestED and used that money alongside funding from the Cascade Education Foundation to purchase an AT&T hotspot, which was just installed at the Dryden Softball Field. Another hotspot will be installed at Take a Break Café in Dryden.
The 59er Diner and the Ponderosa Community Club have also generously allowed students to access Wi-Fi at their locations in Cole’s Corner and Plain, respectively. Please see cascadesd.org for a comprehensive list of Wi-Fi access points available to students.
Cascade School District would also like to thank North Central Educational Service District (NCESD) Technology Department, the Cascade School District Technology and Facilities Departments, and parent volunteer Kevin Farrell for their hard work in bringing Wi-Fi access to students.
As Cascade Superintendent Dr. Tracey Beckendorf-Edou commented, “Cascade School District is a mountainous district with many students who live in remote areas. Every student deserves a great education, and this team effort will allow more students to have more access, not only to continuous learning, but also to support from the great Cascade staff and classmates.”
