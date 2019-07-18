Dear Wayne and Joyce Wright,
I am responding to your differing "personal experience" from another Safety Valve writer concerning an alleged incident where yelling occurred at Planned Parenthood (Safety Valve, July 18).
How two times a year standing vigil gives you a clear and full picture is beyond me. Nonetheless, I want to make it perfectly clear that I respect your rights to an opinion, personal beliefs and choices. I only wish you, and others who participate in these vigils at Planned Parenthood, respected those same rights of people who have differing opinions. So I have to draw a conclusion that you believe you are right and others are wrong.
I believe the earlier writer was objecting to a patient being berated for visiting Planned Parenthood. How does anyone know why that person is visiting. You just assume an abortion? You have NO right in this regard. You have NO right to confront anyone! So much for peaceful and prayerful! You quote Abby Johnson as stating Planned Parenthood clinics... "often have abortion quotas that must be met!" I dare any of you to prove that. It is a flat out lie!!
You say ... "women deserve better than abortion." Women deserve a lot of things: not to be raped or physically abused...equal pay...the list is long. I say a woman's reproductive rights are none of your business! I say what women need is the right to seek out medical services wherever they choose without interference or personal attacks. What women need is the absolute right to privacy. What women need is the RIGHT TO CHOOSE what is best for them!
I suppose the next thing you will be after is the right to contraceptives! Oh wait, I think that is already on someone's agenda. What's next? The right to vote?
This is America where we all have the right to choose the life we wish to live, to make choices and to speak out about things we believe strongly about. We aren't always going to agree.
So please feel free to peacefully and prayerfully continue your vigil. But respect those who may disagree with you.
Debbie Yonaka
East Wenatchee